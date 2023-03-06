Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala Brings Celebrated Culinary Artists Together in Support of the Autism Community

NYC event, uniting chefs Franklin Becker, Daniel Boulud, Charlie Palmer & more, will honor The New England Center for Children and help fund autism services

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Speaks annual Celebrity Chef Gala will welcome notable chefs, philanthropists and advocates to celebrate the autism community and help fuel Autism Speaks' mission to create a more inclusive world for all autistic people. The event returns to Cipriani Wall Street in New York on April 4, with celebrity chefs, including Daniel Boulud, Charlie Palmer, Ralph Scamardella and more, plating custom creations for attendees.

"The Autism Speaks Celebrity Chef Gala is an event to thrill the senses, and change the future for people with autism," said Keith Wargo, President & CEO of Autism Speaks. "We are excited to come together over culinary masterpieces to support autistic individuals in achieving their dreams, and to create more opportunities for them at every stage of their lives in joining forces with pioneering organizations, like The New England Center for Children."

Event Co-Chairs Curtis Arledge and Jennifer Seidel join Culinary Chair Chef Franklin Becker to create an unforgettable four-course dining experience, while honoring The New England Center for Children (NECC), a nonprofit dedicated to creating a network of educators, researchers and programs that help those with autism live fuller lives, as the event's honoree.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our contributions to the autism community," said L. Vincent Strully, Jr., Founder, President & CEO of NECC. "We have transformed so many lives during our 48-year history in collaboration with partners like Autism Speaks. Together, we are proud to continue promoting a deeper understanding of autism through educational services and applied research."

The event will benefit Autism Speaks and NECC, funding grants, research & innovation, advocacy, and partnerships that improve the quality of life and well-being of individuals with autism.

More on sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. We do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to AutismSpeaks.org.

About The New England Center for Children

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provides comprehensive services including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public schools, consulting services, a patented curriculum software system and more. Learn more at www.necc.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Autism Speaks