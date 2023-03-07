Caris Life Sciences and Incyte Enter Into Broad Precision Medicine Partnership to Advance Incyte's Oncology Pipeline

IRVING, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, today announced a strategic research partnership with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to augment precision medicine approaches for Incyte's oncology pipeline.

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

This partnership with Incyte will leverage Caris' leading molecular science and technology solutions

Caris' unique platform combines data from whole exome sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, protein analysis, and proprietary AI models and signatures to improve patient outcomes through advancement of personalized medicine. The partnership will apply Caris' data and analytics tools, comprehensive molecular tissue and liquid profiling services, and clinical trial enrollment program capabilities across two therapeutic programs initially, with the option for Incyte to expand to four total programs.

"This partnership with Incyte will leverage Caris' leading molecular science and technology solutions to support Incyte's oncology research and development efforts," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "The aggregate strength of our platform, which provides patient level DNA and RNA data both in tissue and blood, may help to better identify and predict patient response to therapy, which in turn may accelerate clinical trial enrollment, optimize clinical positioning and potentially enhance technical and regulatory success."

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will leverage Caris' data insights and analytics capabilities to discover novel biomarkers and optimize clinical positioning strategies for its oncology programs. For drug candidates developed under the collaboration, patients enrolled in Incyte-led clinical trials will undergo longitudinal testing with Caris' comprehensive tissue and liquid molecular profiling assays. Incyte will also leverage Caris' biomarker-driven patient selection for clinical trials including options to partner on developing companion diagnostics for programs in the partnership.

"Incyte is committed to identifying new treatments for cancer patients using approaches exploring both single agents and combinations of targeted therapies and immunotherapies in areas of high unmet medical need," said Jeff Jackson, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Sciences at Incyte. "Our partnership with Caris will bring a comprehensive suite of precision medicine capabilities to augment Incyte's success in developing key programs in our robust oncology portfolio."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Caris Life Sciences Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

corpcomm@carisls.com

214.294.5606

Caris Life Sciences Business Development Contact:

Brian Lamon, Ph.D.

Chief Business Officer, Head of BioPharma Business Development

blamon@carisls.com

609.955.8883

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences