NVIDIA Hopper H100 is awaited in public cloud, tracked by Liftr Insights data

Leveraging previous trends, such as the NVIDIA A100 in Liftr Insights data, can provide insight into what can be expected.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, reveals possible trends with NVIDIA. In particular, there are signals about when and where it may first appear in public clouds.

NVIDIA Hopper H100 Insights provided by Liftr Insights (PRNewswire)

NVIDIA Hopper H100 Insights provided by Liftr Insights

"The Hopper H100 is hot! We get a lot of questions from our clients about when, if, and where they will see it," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "We can show them trends with past deployments to give clues about more current items."

For example, the most recent generation of accelerator from NVIDIA, including its A10 and A100 GPUs, had a similar announcement and wasn't seen in public clouds until November 2020, roughly six months after the announcement. Today that generation accounts for over 18% of accelerated instance types.

Why is the appearance in public clouds important to investors and marketing intelligence analysts?

"It's where the rubber meets the road," says Schadt. "It's a lot of talk until they are being used. Being used by cloud providers has become a strong measure of success."

The initial sighting of an instance is important. Also important is the subsequent growth. Liftr data show that while certain clouds deployed some instances (such as the A100), most of the growth took up to a year to manifest after the initial introduction. That expansion of types and into other regions provides signals about the adoption rate, interest, and willingness of the clouds to further invest. Their investment mirrors the interest in the larger market.

"Liftr data tells us that they don't always invest beyond a few types at a few regions," says Schadt. "That provides helpful signals to investors seeking signs of life and success."

So, while the first sighting of the H100 in the public clouds will be important, watching the growth from that point forward provides even more valuable information to those making bets on NVIDIA, GPUs in general, or semiconductors as a whole.

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Market intelligence consumers can easily ingest this timely, standardized, and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

Liftr and the Liftr logo are registered service marks of Liftr Insights. The following are trademarks and/or service marks of Liftr Insights: Liftr Insights, Liftr Cloud Components Tracker, and Liftr Cloud Regions Map.

The following are registered intellectual property marks, trademarks, or service marks of their respective companies:

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

Alibaba Cloud

Google Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Tencent Cloud

Intel Corporation

Ampere Computing

NVIDIA

AMD

ARM

Liftr Insights (PRNewsfoto/Liftr Insights) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liftr Insights