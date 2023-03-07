PAKSHIELD: A Life-Saving Personal Protection Device

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PAKSHIELD LLC is proud to announce the revolutionary PAKSHIELD personal protection device that can easily and discreetly be inserted into a backpack or other bag. The lightweight device is engineered and tested to provide ballistic stopping power in the event of an active shooter occurrence.

"We are excited to launch this life-saving product," said PAKSHIELD president, James Trotter. "We know that active shooter incidents are on the rise, and we wanted to create a product that could help protect people in these situations. We hope you'll join our Kickstarter campaign on March 15 and help us make this life-saving product available for all. Together, we can help ensure that everyone can pack some protection…and pack some peace of mind."

The PAKSHIELD is made of a lightweight, high-strength material that is designed to stop a variety of ballistic threats. The PAKSHIELD is designed to be carried in a backpack, briefcase or messenger bag with ease so it can be quickly and easily used in an emergency situation, allowing for maximum protection in minimal time.

The PAKSHIELD insert is designed to be affordable and accessible to all, and the Kickstarter campaign will help make this goal a reality. The campaign will launch on March 15.

ABOUT PAKSHIELD LLC

PAKSHIELD LLC is a manufacturer of a high-quality personal protective device with ballistic stopping power designed to be used in the event of an active shooter occurrence. It can be easily and discreetly inserted into a backpack or other bag.

At PAKSHIELD LLC, we believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure, and we are proud to offer a device that can help provide that peace of mind. The PAKSHIELD personal protection device is just one example of our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about the PAKSHIELD device, please visit our pakshield.com or contact us directly. We look forward to helping you protect what matters most.

