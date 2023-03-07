SNOOP DOGG ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF PREMIUM COFFEE BEVERAGE COMPANY INDOxyz

INDOxyz IS A JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SNOOP DOGG AND INDONESIAN COFFEE ENTREPRENEUR MICHAEL RIADY

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music and cultural icon, Snoop Dogg announces the launch of INDOxyz, a premium lifestyle coffee brand created for and inspired by the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. The joint venture between Snoop and his co-founder Michael Riady brings together two of the most successful entrepreneurs in the United States and Indonesia.

Snoop Dogg Launches INDOxyz Coffee (PRNewswire)

INDOxyz joins an already impressive list of business enterprises helmed by Snoop and marks his first foray into the coffee industry as a brand owner.

"My relationship with coffee goes way back. The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best tasting Indonesian coffee. Indo is going to change the industry, I can promise you that," states Snoop Dogg.

The journey to INDOxyz began following a chance meeting between Snoop and Michael during the height of the COVID pandemic. Both serial entrepreneurs, investors and creators, the powerful duo sought to create a brand inspired by the owner's journey – the creative risk-takers and innovators who would become the architects of their own future and ours. INDOxyz was born out of their shared passion for fueling the people and ideas that move culture forward.

"I am excited to partner with Snoop Dogg and introduce the world to INDOxyz, the best tasting coffee on the market. I want to make coffee fun and cool and having Snoop as a partner gives us that edge. Beyond being a fan of his music, I've long admired Snoop for his hard work and business acumen. It's been an incredible journey working with him and building this company, and I think that together we can make an impact in the industry with a brand that resonates with the next generation," states co-founder Michael Riady.

INDOxyz is sourced directly from Michael's homeland in Indonesia and grown by collective farmers on the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali and Sulawesi. The green coffee beans are intentionally selected then shipped to Los Angeles, California where they are prepared by a master roaster in-house, before they are brewed and packaged into the brand's exclusive line of cold brew and whole bean coffee.

INDOxyz will launch with an exclusive and limited rollout starting in Snoop's home state of California followed by Las Vegas, Nevada and then a national retail expansion. The cold brew beverage will retail starting at $5.99 and the whole bean will cost $17.99.

All products will be available at the online store www.indo.xyz, BevMo, GoPuff, Resorts World Casinos in Las Vegas and rolling out in the upcoming months at the following retailers: Erewhon, Vons, Pavilions, Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts and Amazon.

To celebrate the launch, Snoop will introduce the "Owners Series", an exclusive branded platform featuring in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and video content highlighting his entrepreneurial journey. Additional founders and creators including music artist/actress Christina Milian and her partner Elizabeth Morris (Founders/owners, Beignet Box), Coco Vinny (founder, Coco Taps) and award-winning musician (Official DJ of the LA Chargers) will be featured in the series.

