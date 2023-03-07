TVCoins Expands in Colombia with the Launch of Teleantioquia Play

The video distribution and monetization start-up is deploying its free direct-to-consumer streaming platform for multiple leading networks in Colombia

BOSTON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleantioquia, Colombia's first regional channel, kicked off the new year with the launch of Teleantioquia Play, a direct-to-consumer streaming platform developed by TVCoins. TVCoins is a provider of white label, ad-supported video streaming platforms that has strongly positioned itself within Colombia and the Latin American market.

TVCoins logo (PRNewsfoto/TVCoins) (PRNewswire)

By partnering with TVCoins, Teleantioquia rapidly entered the streaming market with a no-cost, quick-to-market solution.

By partnering with TVCoins, Teleantioquia rapidly entered the streaming market with a no-cost, quick-to-market solution. Teleantioquia Play is supporting to the company's goal of transforming lives and contributing to social development through its humanistic content. The app is available to download today – keeping audiences engaged at any time and from anywhere.

"At Teleantioquia we are committed to informing, entertaining and educating viewers through our content. Today I can proudly say that we have transcended the borders of Antioquia and Colombia thanks to our partnership with TVCoins. We're confident that the Teleantioquia Play app will strengthen our convergent strategy to reach more homes around the world. It has also modernized our business, allowing us to stay ahead of the streaming trend," said Luis Felipe Hincapié Uribe, Manager from Teleantioquia.

In early 2022, TVCoins also worked alongside Telemedellin, one of Colombia's largest public television channels, to launch its direct-to-consumer video streaming app, TM+ . Additionally, TVCoins is deploying its white-label platform for two networks based in Cali, Colombia. In December, Canal CaliTV, a local broadcast channel launched its app, CaliTV+ – and a government-owned university, Universidad del Valle, will be launching the Univalle Play app later this month.

"We can see that the AVOD (Advertising-Based Video On-Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) business models, which combine free content and advertising space, are driving the digital transformation of media companies in the region. In the case of Colombia, we have found a hotbed of opportunities and look forward to future projects, like the one we just carried out with Teleantioquia," explains Gustavo Marra, Chief Revenue Officer of TVCoins.

Teleantioquia Play, TM+, CaliTV+, and Univalle Play are all available to download today in the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and on Roku devices. To learn more about how TVCoins can transform your content-driven business, head to tvcoins.com to request a demo.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TVCoins