Chicory Enables Contextual Commerce on Warner Bros. Discovery Recipe Sites

FoodNetwork.com, Food.com and CookingChannelTV.com Now Feature Hyper-Contextual Advertisements and Shoppable Recipes Powered by Chicory

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, today announced its new partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), a premier global media and entertainment company. Chicory now powers recipes on WBD-owned FoodNetwork.com, Food.com and CookingChannelTV.com with its shoppable technology and contextual commerce advertising solutions. Its signature shoppable ingredients button allows WBD site visitors to move from inspiration to checkout — at their preferred retailer in their area — in just a few clicks.

"We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery as their preferred recipe-based commerce media provider," said Chicory Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder Yuni Sameshima. "In adding WBD to our network, we are able to improve monetization on their sites, help CPG brands reach more shoppers, and help readers more easily cook their favorite recipes."

In addition to Chicory's signature ingredients button, WBD will leverage Chicory Premium, a solution consisting of contextual, in-recipe ads. Chicory's proprietary natural language processing algorithm ensures that featured ads are hyper-relevant to the recipe content on the page, improving the overall user experience for WBD site visitors.

Chicory's shoppable recipe technology powers over 5,200+ sites, enabling the platform to reach 110 million high-intent shoppers each month. Between its three food sites, WBD adds hundreds of thousands of recipes to Chicory's platform, providing additional, high-performance advertising opportunities to CPG and grocery brands.

About Chicory

Chicory, the leading contextual commerce advertising platform, transforms recipe content into commerce media. The platform powers a network of recipe publishers and retailers that CPG brands use to reach 110 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites and food blogs, including Taste of Home, The Kitchn and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with Chicory's technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for 60+ leading retailers. Learn more at www.chicory.co.

