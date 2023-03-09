PSAM Enhances Capabilities in Europe with Addition of Giuseppe Di Mino as a Portfolio Manager of EMEA and APAC Investments

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP ("PSAM" or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that Giuseppe Di Mino has re-joined the Firm as a Portfolio Manager in London. In this role, Giuseppe will be based in PSAM's London Office and focus on EMEA and APAC event-driven investment opportunities in the equity and credit markets.

"Giuseppe has spent his career specializing in equity and credit event-driven investments," said Peter M. Schoenfeld, CEO and CIO of PSAM. "We are excited to welcome him back to PSAM and pleased to add his expertise as we focus on what we believe to be significant opportunities across our investment strategies. As credit markets transition to more natural pricing and equity markets similarly adjust to more rational risk/reward disciplines, it presents an exciting environment for event-driven investments across the capital structure. We have a 25-year history of investing globally, and Giuseppe's addition in London - where we have been since our launch in 1997 - will enhance our existing trading, analytical and risk management capabilities to capitalize on the opportunity set."

"PSAM has established itself as a successful and constructive investor for more than two decades, building strong relationships with management teams across Europe and elsewhere, engaging with companies and relevant stakeholders to help drive value for investors," said Mr. Di Mino. "I am thrilled to rejoin PSAM, which is part of my investor DNA, and appreciate the opportunity to work with the rest of the PSAM team to build on the Firm's impressive history of investing in global markets."

About Giuseppe Di Mino

Mr. Di Mino has more than 20 years of event-driven investment experience, most recently serving as a Portfolio Manager at Segantii Capital Management. Prior to Segantii, he acted as a Managing Director at Amber Capital. Before joining Amber, Mr. Di Mino spent 10 years at PSAM in the Firm's London office, where he advanced from senior merger arb and special situation analyst to Head of European Research. Giuseppe began his career at Lehman Brothers M&A in London, where he was Senior Associate advising corporates and private equity investors in the Media and Telecom sector. Mr. Di Mino holds a MSc in Business Administration from Bocconi University, cum laude.

About PSAM:

PSAM is a leading global alternative asset management firm with a focus on investing in catalyst-driven transactions to generate absolute returns. PSAM utilizes a disciplined investment process based on fundamental research to analyze announced corporate events that are expected to alter the control, capital structure or corporate strategy of an organization. We believe these announced events can create mis-pricings of securities relative to their inherent or ultimate realizable value. The firm employs three main investment strategies: Merger related investments, Distressed and Stressed Credit Opportunities and Special Situations and invests across the capital structure and geographies opportunistically. For more information on the firm, please visit www.psam.com.

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce / Taylor Ingraham

ASC Advisors

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / tingraham@ascadvisors.com

(203) 992-1230

View original content:

SOURCE PSAM