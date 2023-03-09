THE WORLD'S LONGEST BAR, HUMBLE BARON, OPENS SOUTH OF NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Record-Setting Bar, Restaurant and State-of-the-Art Entertainment Venue to Debut at Nearest Green Distillery on March 23, 2023

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humble Baron , home to the world's longest bar, announces its official opening date of March 23, 2023. The restaurant, bar, and live music venue will debut in Shelbyville, Tennessee, at the iconic Nearest Green Distillery , home of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey . The distillery is a popular destination, welcoming more than 110,000 visitors in the past 12 months with that number expected to triple by the end of the year. Humble Baron will be a welcome addition for the community and distillery guests.

Featuring a 19-station, 525-foot-long showpiece bar that wraps stunningly around an indoor stage, Humble Baron allows guests to enjoy elevated fare and creative cocktails while watching live entertainment. The Grand Opening Weekend performances will include American Idol's country music artist, HunterGirl, and international DJ BOVA. The Humble Baron bar is approximately 120 feet longer than the current record holder for the longest permanent continuous bar in the world.

"Humble Baron is a place where everyone has a seat at the table," said Humble Baron's inspiration, Keith Weaver. "We want our guests to pull up a seat at the world's longest bar and enjoy some amazing music over a craft cocktail or a bite to eat and engage with those around them. Humble Baron reflects my varied music tastes and will bring all types of people, with all interests and backgrounds, together."

The bar program was crafted in partnership with Gin & Luck, the hospitality company behind renowned cocktail institution Death & Co. , with Black-owned spirits taking center stage. Signature libations include the "Queen's Gambit," featuring Sorel Liqueur, Hella Cocktail Co. Apple Blossom Bitters, local premium Tennessee whiskey, pineapple gomme, and lemon juice, as well as the "Dear Fawn," which is a spin on a favorite classic cocktail, the espresso martini, swapping the usual vodka for local premium Tennessee whiskey. Assistant Director of Beverage, DeAndre A. Jackson, leads the bar's cocktail innovation.

The highly anticipated Humble Baron will rapidly become one of Tennessee's most visited destinations. Audio and visual for the state-of-the-art music venue, with an indoor and outdoor stage, was designed by the former technical director and engineer for Prince's Paisley Park. The indoor stage, separated by a glass garage door from its mirroring outdoor stage, will allow live concerts hosting more than 15,000 guests.

For its culinary offerings, James Beard nominee and critically acclaimed chef and television host Chef G. Garvin has crafted a menu of sophisticated yet familiar dishes, including the restaurant's signature Nashville Hot Shrimp and Grits and Snow Crab Claws sauteed in brown butter and sage. Renowned Atlanta Chef Jay Craddick will helm the kitchen as Executive Chef, bringing more than 18 years of experience and a passion for innovative Southern cuisine to Humble Baron.

"Although the vision of Humble Baron comes from the incredible mind of my favorite person on earth, I had the great honor of naming it," said Fawn Weaver of her husband and partner. "Keith's storied career as an executive vice president for one of the largest movie studios in the world and one of the highest-ranking Black executives in Hollywood for more than 20 years, causes people to look at him as a baron. But he's remained the humblest person I've ever known throughout his impressive career."

To celebrate its grand opening on March 23, Humble Baron will debut with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an entire weekend of live music, with the lineup and schedule of events below. The venue will welcome all genres of music, hosting weekly themed nights, including a Friday DJ Night and Sunday Gospel Brunch.

Humble Baron is the newest venue to debut at Nearest Green Distillery. Current offerings include the Welcome Center, Barrel House II BBQ restaurant, Philo + Frank's, the world's first non-alcoholic speakeasy, and more - making the site a full-blown destination for whiskey lovers, history enthusiasts, and families.

Humble Baron's regular operating hours will be Fridays from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. For more information, please visit HumbleBaron.com.

About Humble Baron

Humble Baron is Middle Tennessee's newest restaurant, bar and entertainment venue, located on the property of the iconic Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Home to the world's longest bar at 525-feet-long, Humble Baron is a destination for locals and visitors alike. The venue offers elevated Southern fare alongside craft whiskey cocktails and will showcase live music several nights a week. Humble Baron is a gathering place where everyone has a seat at the table, bringing people together over premium spirits, exceptional food, and lively music.

