Plan a good4u Easter with Natural Grocers®

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a good4uSM Easter just got easier and more affordable with Natural Grocers®. The largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is offering customers deals on Easter essentials plus easy, delicious meal options and recipes for an "egg-stra" special holiday.

EASTER BASKET IDEAS FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers continues to offer products that match its commitment to quality and affordability all year round, with extra special attention and care at holidays. The Easter Bunny will enjoy shopping this year's selection of fun, affordable and unique products for both children and adults and have enough extra change to purchase some scrumptious celebratory organic carrots for the big day.

March 31-April 29 : Customers can stock up on Easter essentials with up to 33% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM prices on select products. [i]

FREE-RANGE EGGS, THE NATURAL GROCERS' WAY

It's hard to picture an Easter celebration without the eggs! Buying free-range eggs from Natural Grocers, ensures that your eggs come from happy and healthy hens. The company's free-range egg standards go above and beyond the limited USDA requirements, clearly defining things like "continuous access to the outdoors" and covers additional humane standards of care and ecologically thoughtful practices.

{N}power® members can enjoy select Free-Range Eggs ( $3.99 /dozen, limit 2 per customer). [ii]

Make your own Easter egg dye from natural foods with this simple and fun recipe from Natural Grocers.

HOLIDAY HAMS & ROASTS

Natural Grocers only offers meat selections produced in ways that seek to nurture the health of animals, its communities, and the planet. This Easter season, Natural Grocers is offering its customers trusted family favorites such as Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham or Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast for a holiday meal centerpiece.[iii]

$5.45 /lb.). Prepare it with the perfect, Fully cooked, hickory smoked Beeler's Uncured Bone-In Spiral Sliced Half Ham (/lb.). Prepare it with the perfect, easy holiday recipe

Feed up to eight people with a 100% grass fed Thousand Hills Boneless Strip Loin Roast ( $49.99 /4 lb. roast).

MEMBERS-ONLY BRUNCH PERKS

{N}power members will enjoy additional savings to create a delicious, easy brunch with some additional caffeine for good measure.

March 31-April 30 : Feed a family of 4 for under $17 with a [iv] Feed a family of 4 for underwith a good4u French Toast Brunch Meal Deal TM .

April 2-8 : Buy one bag of Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Coffee and receive a second bag FREE![v]

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program, is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in McCall, ID, the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

