Diane Hendricks, Chairperson of Diane M. Hendricks Enterprises, Inc. announced the sale of Federal Heath Sign Company LLC. to Federal Heath Holdings Limited, the UK subsidiary of Marsh Global Holdings Limited.

The sale was completed March 31, 2023.

EULESS, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1901, Federal Heath has been an industry leader with a reputation for excellence plus a long history of re-invention and innovation to meet the demands of an ever-changing marketplace. In addition, Federal Heath has a nearly twenty-year partnership with Marsh Global focused on supply chain expertise and world class manufacturing and engineering capability.

"It is our belief this move makes sense for our company and most importantly, our customers. Our new structure brings an unmatched wealth of new capabilities, strategic direction, and resources to better serve our customers, shareholders, and employees," said Sid Rasnick, President, and CEO of Federal Heath.

William Marsh, Chairman of Marsh Global welcomed the acquisition saying, "The combination of Federal Heath and Marsh Global is based on our shared vision for the future. By marrying Marsh's unique strategy of environmental stewardship through sustainable engineering and manufacturing superiority with Federal Heath's customer service and marketplace intelligence, we intend to create a game changing company in an industry that is hungry for a better way."

Marsh added, "Together, we look forward to building a company that our employees will be proud of and our customers will rely on for generations to come."

Contact Diana Panther, Chief Administrative Officer, at dpanther@federalheath.com , or (817)553-8020.

Federal Heath is the recognized leader in the signage and display business with manufacturing facilities and offices across the U.S. www.federalheath.com .

Marsh Global Holdings has state of the art manufacturing and engineering operations in the plumbing, HVAC&R and building materials industries in the United States, United Kingdom, and China. www.marsh-global.net .

