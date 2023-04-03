Medifast Named to Financial Times' List of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies

Company Recognized as One of the Top 500 Companies with the Highest Compound Annual Revenue Growth Between 2018 and 2021

BALTIMORE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, today announced that it has been ranked by Financial Times as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies based on compound annual growth in revenues from 2018 to 2021.

"Medifast has been a leader in the health and wellness industry for more than 40 years, during which time our simple yet comprehensive approach has resonated with more than two million people," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "Over the years, we have evolved how we support people on their health journeys – now through our integrated Coach model – while remaining rooted in our strong scientific and clinical heritage. I am excited by the opportunities ahead as we continue to look to evolve our offerings and expand into new frontiers to help even more people transform their lives."

Medifast grew revenue from $274.5 million in 2016 to $1.6 billion in 2022. Thousands of public companies across 20 countries were examined to determine the top 500 companies in the Americas that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2018 and 2021. The data was collected through candidate applications as well as desk research of official sources, including publicly available earnings presentations, investor relations, websites and annual reports.

The company's growth is fueled by its OPTAVIA program, a solution for those looking for a holistic lifestyle change. OPTAVIA offers a proprietary healthy habit system, clinically proven plans and scientifically developed products all backed by the support of an independent Coach and Community of thousands of others on similar journeys.

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

