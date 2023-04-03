Metal Supermarkets to Award $10,000 in Scholarships for Trade School Students in Celebration of National Welding Month

World's Largest Supplier of Small-Quantity Metals Supports Students Seeking Future in Valuable Trade Industries

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In honor of National Welding Month, Metal Supermarkets is kicking-off the 2nd annual trade school scholarships program, which includes four $2,500 scholarships to be awarded to eligible trade school students in the United States and Canada in 2023!

There is an alarming shortage of skilled trade workers across North America. According to the American Welding Society, over 360,000 welding professionals are projected to be needed by 2026, while only 84,000 are expected to be filled annually by 2025. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also estimates that skilled trades have millions of unfilled positions across the United States.

A study commissioned by Metal Supermarkets also indicates that young people are simply not aware of possible skilled trades careers, with over 62% of respondents indicating they did not learn about trade school opportunities in high school. In recognition of National Welding Month, Metal Supermarkets hopes to bring awareness to this growing deficit of skilled trade workers by offering a helping hand to the future generation of trade industry workers.

Kickstarting Fresh Careers for Trade Industries In-Need

In response to the desperate need for skilled trade careers, and to combat the nationwide shortage of skilled trade workers, Metal Supermarkets is providing trade school students with financial support in the form of a scholarship to help continue their education and grow their knowledge in a field of their choosing.

"We are honored to continue our support of students who are pursuing careers in the valuable trade industries with the second year of our scholarship," said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "We continue to see a growing demand for skilled trade workers in recent years and are committed to spreading awareness and education around the endless career opportunities for young professionals in the trade industries."

How to Apply for the Metal Supermarkets Scholarship

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be accepted to and currently attending a post-secondary trade school program with a semester beginning in 2023 and must be enrolled in the upcoming semester. The scholarship is open to citizens, permanent residents and resident aliens legally residing in the United States or Canada with a High School Diploma, GED or equivalent.

Scholarship applications can be submitted online at https://www.metalsupermarkets.com/trade-school-scholarship/ now through Friday, June 30, 2023. Metal Supermarkets will contact each winner by email and phone by June 30th, using the contact information provided by the entrant during the application process.

ABOUT METAL SUPERMARKETS

Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, with over 115 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with 10 locations in development. Known for its convenience, speed, product variety and fixation on customer service, Metal Supermarkets sells a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need in a size that is convenient for them.

For additional information about Metal Supermarkets, visit https://www.metalsupermarkets.com.

