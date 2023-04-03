Toyota Motor North America Reports March, First Quarter 2023 U.S. Sales

• March sales of electrified vehicles represented 27.5 percent of total sales volume

• 22 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker

PLANO, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2023 U.S. sales of 176,456 vehicles, down 9.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2022. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month represented 27.5 percent of total sales volume.

For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 469,558 vehicles, down 8.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis versus March 2022. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 118,836, representing 25.3 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 150,099 vehicles, down 12.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 401,306 vehicles, down 10.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

Lexus division posted March sales of 26,357 vehicles, up 12.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 68,252 vehicles, up 6.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

"With 22 electrified vehicle options between both the Toyota and Lexus brands, the most among any automaker, we're giving customers a choice that fits their lifestyle, pocketbook and needs," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "We continue to make improvements to our vehicle inventory to satisfy customer demand, while doing all we can to exceed expectations as we introduce more electrified vehicles throughout the balance of 2023."

March and First Quarter 2023 Highlights

TMNA:

March sales of electrified vehicles represented 27.5 percent of total sales volume

First quarter sales of electrified vehicles represented 25.3 percent of total sales volume

2023 Toyota Prius, 2023 Toyota Crown HEV, and Lexus RZ 450e BEV went on sale

22 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships

Toyota Division:

March electrified vehicle ratio: 28.2 percent

Q1 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.1 percent

Corolla HEV March sales up 11.2 percent; Q1 sales up 57.5 percent

Highlander HEV March sales up 60.4 percent; Q1 sales up 26.5 percent

RAV4 PRIME March sales up 64.4 percent; Q1 sales up 3.5 percent

Corolla Cross March sales up 57.3 percent; Q1 sales up 42.9 percent

Sequoia March sales up 3,187 percent; Q1 sales up 938.9 percent

Total pickup Q1 sales up 7.1 percent

Tacoma Q1 sales up nearly 1 percent

Tundra Q1 sales up 22.1 percent

Lexus Division:

March electrified vehicle ratio: 23.6 percent

March electrified vehicle sales up 6.2 percent

Q1 electrified vehicle ratio: 26.2 percent

Q1 electrified vehicle sales up 36.2 percent

Total passenger car March sales up 7.4 percent

IS March sales up 29.4 percent; Q1 sales up 20.1 percent

LS March sales up 25.8 percent

LC March sales up 9.2 percent

Total truck March sales up 13.7 percent; Q1 sales up 9.2 percent

NX March sales up 42.9percent; Q1 sales up 53.9 percent

GX March sales up 15.5 percent

LX March sales up 390.9 percent; Q1 sales up 181.7 percent

UX HEV March sales up 35.6 percent; Q1 sales up 27.8 percent

NX HEV Q1 sales up 48.8 percent

NX PHEV March sales up 99.6 percent; Q1 sales up 58.5 percent

RX HEV March sales up 35.5 percent; Q1 sales up 74.9 percent

LS HEV March sales up 500 percent; Q1 sales up 200 percent

Note:

HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

