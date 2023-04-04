iWave Named the Top-Rated Fundraising Intelligence Solution for Twelfth Consecutive Quarter

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's leading fundraising intelligence platform , has once again topped the list of G2's Spring 2023 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research. They have remained the highest-rated solution by their clients for their level of customer satisfaction, ease of use, and likeliness to recommend ratings on G2 , the world's leading business solutions review website for three years running.

With 343 reviews iWave outperformed all other fundraising intelligence and donor research solutions. With a score of 90 in overall satisfaction, iWave outperformed DonorSearch at 68 and WealthEngine at 54, ranking it as the top choice and most user-friendly fundraising intelligence solution available to nonprofit organizations.

"We're thrilled to receive continued positive feedback from our clients. I'm incredibly proud of our team for earning our leader standing on G2 for twelve consecutive quarters. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to excellence and dedication to our clients," said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie.

"We're honored to receive this accolade once again on G2", said iWave VP of Client Success, Penny Rennie. "Seeing our efforts to support our clients' missions being recognized is rewarding and keeps everyone motivated to work towards common goals."

Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders, and founders. G2's customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, and Zoom, and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company's acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.

About iWave: iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

