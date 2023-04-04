THE LUXURY COLLECTION ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL EXPLORER LAILA GOHAR

Marking the brand's first epicurean collaboration, the chef and artist has created a barware collection with complementing cocktail recipes inspired by her travels from Los Angeles to Paris to Kyoto.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announces chef and artist Laila Gohar as the brand's newest Global Explorer. In her role as a brand ambassador, Gohar has collaborated with The Luxury Collection to create a globally inspired barware collection with complementing cocktail recipes drawing from her travels with the brand. Gohar marks The Luxury Collection's first epicurean Global Explorer, underscoring the power of cultural discovery through food and drink.

Known for her Surrealist-inspired tableware line, Gohar World, Gohar has created a family of barware for The Luxury Collection that highlights global craft traditions that are disappearing – mouth-blown glass, porcelain, needle work, and silversmithing. While each piece of Gohar's collection is different and designed with a variety of inspirations, together they represent a harmonious line of barware which features timeless craft and traditions discovered during her travels and made by family-owned ateliers around the world.

The Luxury Collection's Global Explorer program celebrates the vibrancy of the world's most enchanting destinations through the eyes of leading cultural voices. Representing a broad selection of creative endeavors, these personalities are united by a deep understanding of world cultures, while identifying travel experiences in their own personal way. Born in Egypt, Laila Gohar has traveled the globe as an internationally recognized artist working with food as her creative medium.

"My favorite way to discover a destination is through the senses, and enjoying a meal or drink while traveling is an incredible way to learn about the local culture," said Laila Gohar. "Often the way a table or bar is set, and the objects used, are just as important as the food and beverage offerings themselves. I am thrilled to be working with The Luxury Collection to highlight the beauty of epicurean discovery and celebrate the local craftspeople that bring these experiences to life around the world."

Inspired by Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris, for the collection, Gohar created a hand-stitched cocktail napkin, which she has paired with a Champagne Coupe mouth blown by traditional glassmakers Lobmeyr. The pieces are a nod to the glamour of Paris and cocktail culture during the 1920s as well as the Art Deco features of the hotel and the Arc de Triomphe – the hotel was built with the same stones of the famed Parisian landmark. Gohar's recipes for a Parisian Side Car and 1920s Sazerac featuring only French ingredients draw on classic cocktails from the hotel's Bar 19.20.

The barware collection also includes a Sake Cup and Bamboo Oshibori Tray inspired by Suiran, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto. Gohar worked with local artisans to create these pieces that pay homage to the centuries-old Japanese traditional crafts. Completing the collection is a Martini Glass and Olive Pick which draw on her time at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills and the iconic architects that have contributed to landmark projects in Los Angeles – from Frank Lloyd Wright to Rudolph Shindler to Pierre Koenig. The lines of the Martini Glass mirror the California modernist design while the Olive Pick is reminiscent of the wrought iron gate at the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Ennis House. Whether you are enjoying Gohar's "Cali-tini" or "Ghia Spritz", a non-alcoholic aperitif, this is the perfect vessel.

"We are delighted to welcome Laila Gohar as our newest Global Explorer. Her fresh perspective and passion for culinary and craft perfectly aligns with The Luxury Collection brand as we aim to offer our guests transformational cultural experiences through travel," said Philipp Weghmann, Vice President & Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. "We are excited to collaborate with her on an inspiring barware collection to celebrate our portfolio in some of the world's most captivating global cities."

Laila Gohar will join the celebrated group of Luxury Collection Global Ambassadors who bring the portfolio to life for international travelers. The brand recently celebrated its first collaboration with Global Explorer Caroline de Maigret as well as continued partnerships with Global Explorers Margherita Maccapani Missoni and Mercedes Salazar. The Luxury Collection is dedicated to helping travelers from all over the world embark on extraordinary journeys and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Laila Gohar x The Luxury Collection barware collection is available for purchase on www.luxurycollectionstore.com, ranging in price from $40 to $230 USD. Additionally, a selection of products will be available to experience or for purchase on-property at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris; Suiran, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto; and SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills in celebration of the collaboration. The Los Angeles, Kyoto and Paris city guides will be available on www.theluxurycollection.com. Laila Gohar will also be hosting an immersive experience at Prince de Galles, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Paris in October that will be bookable on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy™, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy ®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com .

