Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Collaborates with Zócalo Health to Lower Prescription Drugs Costs for the Latino Community

Zócalo Health is one of the first virtual primary care services to directly work with Cost Plus Drugs to improve the experience of accessing primary care services and affordable prescription medications.

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zócalo Health, the healthcare company reinventing primary care delivery and care navigation for the Latino patient, announced today its collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) to focus on improving access to all medications available through Cost Plus Drugs. Zócalo Health, launched in 2021, is focused on removing barriers to quality primary care for Latino patients. All users of Zócalo Health will have access to Cost Plus Drugs' prescriptions through membership packages or one-time urgent care visits.

Zócalo Health was founded with the mission to eliminate health inequality for the Latino community. A key piece of the US healthcare system that continues to be a barrier for routine primary care and ongoing care management is high prescription drug costs. Nearly 30% of individuals taking prescription medication struggle to afford the cost, with the burden most severely impacting those who make less than $40,000 a year and have medication costs over $100. These factors disproportionately impact Latino individuals, who are more likely to require medications for chronic health conditions and often do not have the ability to pay pharmacy prices. From diabetes to hepatitis C, Latino patients are forced to pay higher drug costs, with fewer resources which results in Latinos having to make the impossible choice between life saving medications and putting food on the table.

"We are excited to work with Zócalo Health to bring lower prescription drug prices to consumers," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "Cost Plus Drugs and Zócalo Health share a common goal of providing consumers the lowest possible price for their prescription medication. With Cost Plus Drugs, consumers can be confident they are getting a fair price and the convenience of medication mailed directly to their homes."

The integration into Zócalo Health's primary care experience combines the transparent pricing and convenience of Cost Plus Drugs with Zócalo Health's culturally fluent care navigation team, granting patients access to the pharmacy from within the Zócalo Health virtual experience. Zócalo Health care navigators will assist any members interested in transferring their medications, from answering their questions to coordinating with the provider on the member's behalf. Zócalo Health aims to maximize access to low-cost options like Cost Plus Drugs and improve the overall experience of medication management for the Latino patient.

"Improving access to medications will be a key in eliminating existing disparities that disproportionately impact the Latino community. It is not only the right thing to do for our community, but also life saving for many," states CEO, Erik Cardenas. "The Zócalo Health care model is built around trust and connecting our patients to innovative and vetted solutions that help us gradually build the trust needed for long-term relationships and on-going care management."

Zócalo Health offers direct-pay for individual and family primary care memberships as well as a one-time visit option for urgent care needs. Services are currently available for people located in Texas and California with plans to expand to other communities in the near future. To learn more about Zócalo Health, visit www.zocalo.health/.

ABOUT ZÓCALO HEALTH:

Zócalo Health is a Latino-founded healthcare service designed for the Latino patient. Our primary care model blends tradition with innovation and prioritizes trusting relationships between care teams and patients. Each member of Zócalo Health is paired with a promotor de salud (community health worker) to establish a relationship to better understand members' goals and connect them to a Zócalo Health physician. Our team of physicians, hired from the community, focus on prevention, primary care, behavioral health, and traditional practices that work together to support our members' wellness. Operating in the states of California and Texas, Zócalo Health offers affordable and convenient care memberships that provide same-day access to culturally aligned providers.

ABOUT MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 1,000 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

