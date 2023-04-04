Milani Cosmetics® Celebrates Unfiltered Beauty in #NoFilterJustMilani Campaign

Brand Partners With Milani Makers™ to Spotlight

Cult Favorite Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to go unfiltered with Milani Cosmetics' latest campaign: #NoFilterJustMilani. As the line between real life and the digital world continues to blur, there is non-stop pressure to curate a flawless online persona. #NoFilterJustMilani stars some of the brand's biggest superfans - the Milani Makers - championing authenticity and inspiring the confidence to flaunt unretouched skin both online and IRL with the brand's best-selling Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer.

#NOFILTERJUSTMILANI

Milani Cosmetics' #NoFilterJustMilani campaign celebrates skin that is free of digital retouching, face altering apps and filters. In the past, beauty standards were dictated by magazines and advertisements that portrayed unrealistic images of perfection. Today, the rise of social media has increased exposure to even more images that are edited and filtered, making it harder to distinguish what's real or digitally enhanced in the seemingly perfect profiles that dominate social media feeds.

"#NoFilterJustMilani encourages people to embrace the unique features they were born with, while still supporting the freedom to enhance their appearance using makeup as a vehicle of self-expression," says Jeremy Lowenstein, Milani's Chief Marketing Officer. "With this, Milani invites everyone to feel confident in their own skin and know that they are not conforming to any standard – they are simply being the best version of themselves. Looking your best doesn't have to be achieved with digital filters or expensive make-up. With Milani, you can enhance your natural beauty with prestige-quality products at an accessible price."

MILANI MAKERS™ X #NOFILTERJUSTMY__________

Milani Cosmetics is taking its commitment to inclusivity and authenticity to the next level by partnering with Milani Makers Ofunne Amaka , Bella Ramirez , Alexis Conway , Angela Park and Emily Billings . They were chosen for the campaign as they embody Milani's authentic and inclusive beauty philosophy within their online communities.

"Representation and inclusivity were important elements in selecting these Milani Makers because we wanted to make sure that consumers were seeing themselves in our content. These women are stunning but more importantly, they're approachable and accessible, just like Milani," says Elle Markus, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications. "We also selected these specific women because we wanted to partner with creators who are authentic fans of the brand which is foundational to the way we approach creators we work with as a whole."

Moreover, each Milani Maker has shared personalized '#NoFilterJustMy__________' taglines to demonstrate how they celebrate being unfiltered digitally and in reality. These taglines include #NoFilterJustMySkin, #NoFilterJustMyFreckles, #NoFilterJustMySmile, #NoFilterJustMyConfidence and #NoFilterJustMyImperfections.

AUTHENTIC, AFFORDABLE AND INCLUSIVE

Since its inception, Milani has been a champion of inclusivity and diversity. In 2016, the brand launched the Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer to provide a quality, multifunctional foundation on par with more expensive options in the Prestige market. To accommodate even more people, Milani expanded the range to 45 shades in 2019.

The Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer is a go-to for makeup enthusiasts seeking coverage that perfectly matches their unique skin tone. The versatile, longwear formula can be dotted on and blended out as a concealer, cut with a primer for a no-makeup makeup look, worn for medium coverage or dialed up for full coverage. Milani takes pride in the versatility of the Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer, and they stand behind this by leaving all #NoFilterJustMilani campaign assets untouched.

CONCEAL + PERFECT NEWNESS

This year, Milani Cosmetics is proud to spotlight new additions to the Conceal + Perfect family: the Facelift Collection and the Blur Out Powder.

The Conceal + Perfect Blur Out Powder is a finishing powder that comes in one universally flattering shade to create a transparent veil that blurs the skin for a soft-focus finish. This finely-milled, talc-free face powder can be used as a final step over makeup or alone for a no-makeup makeup look.

The Conceal + Perfect Facelift Collection is a trio of complexion wands that cater to a diverse range of shades to brighten, contour, and highlight for an all-over lifted look. The silky liquid formulas blend seamlessly and the cushion sponge applicator makes these sculpting products suitable for both beginners and experts alike.

The Facelift Collection and Blur Out Powder launched with major success with social media buzz that generated over $4 million in earned media value. Additionally, there were 1,900 posts from gifted influencers (not including organic mentions or self-purchases), which collectively reached an audience of close to 90 million and had 43 million impressions.

Other products in this collection include the Conceal + Perfect Longwear Concealer; Conceal + Perfect Shine Proof Powder; and Conceal + Perfect Cream-to-Powder Foundation. The Conceal + Perfect Collection is available at milanicosmetics.com and at national retailers such as Ulta, Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and Amazon.

Join the movement and unveil your authentic self with Milani Cosmetics. To keep up with the #NoFilterJustMilani Campaign, visit Milani Cosmetics online at milanicosmetics.com, and follow Milani at @milanicosmetics on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT MILANI COSMETICS

Milani was founded over 20 years ago with the passionate belief that everyone should have the opportunity to own luxury beauty. Based in Los Angeles, the brand continues to innovate for and with its diverse community, relentlessly testing the limits of high-quality makeup at affordable prices. Milani products are developed with the best North American and European beauty labs using only the most luxurious formulas, rich pigments, and high-performance ingredients. By championing inclusivity, self-expression, and experimentation through makeup, the brand continues to amass a devoted, multicultural following of artists, change-makers, and forward-thinking creators - Milani Makers™ - and equips them with the accessible luxury they need to express their authentic selves. All products are proudly cruelty-free and never made with parabens, phthalates, or formaldehyde. Milani Cosmetics. Luxury that's born inclusive, not exclusive.

Milani is available at retailers such as Ulta, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS and on Amazon and www.milanicosmetics.com. Learn the latest from the brand and let Milani Makers inspire you on Instagram and TikTok @milanicosmetics. Follow the trends with #GRWMilani

