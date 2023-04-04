Planet Joins Ursa Space's Virtual Constellation and Partner Network

ITHACA, N.Y., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, a global satellite intelligence infrastructure provider, has announced today that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, will join its Virtual Constellation and Partner Network.

The addition of Planet provides Ursa Space customers with access to daily satellite data that unlocks solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing the government and commercial sectors. The wide-ranging use cases can be found across multiple industries, including agriculture, defense & intelligence, emergency response, energy & infrastructure and forestry, among others.

Planet's high-frequency, global coverage ensures continuous monitoring of the areas that matter most whether broad areas or focused locations. Planet has hundreds of SuperDove satellites providing 3.7 meter resolution imagery, which image hundreds of millions of square kilometers daily, along with approximately 20 high resolution satellites in orbit, equipped with 50 centimeter resolution, offering multiple revisits per day.

"It's a pleasure to welcome Planet as a data partner of ours," said Adam Maher, CEO and founder, Ursa Space. "The problems that can be solved with Planet data are impressive. Their constellation offers a full view of what's happening on the ground, with a revisit rate that expands the universe of solutions into the real world where people need answers around the clock. We're also excited for Planet's upcoming launches which will add even more possibilities for our customers in the near future."

"Through this collaborative partnership, Ursa has revealed critical, hard-to-access information about the energy industry," said Mark Jeffrey, Partner Business Manager at Planet. "The ingestion of Planet's satellite data to understand the future of the energy industry is esteemed and speaks to the value of how it could influence the future of the energy industry."

Ursa Space is a global satellite intelligence infrastructure company that provides business and government decision-makers access to on-demand analytic solutions. Through our radar satellite network and data fusion expertise, Ursa Space detects real-time changes in the physical world to expand transparency. Our subscription and custom services enable you to access satellite imagery and analytic results with no geographic, political, or weather-related limitations.

To learn more, please visit www.ursaspace.com

