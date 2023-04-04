Sheaff Brock: Could 2023 be a Bridge Over the 2022 Market's Troubled Waters?

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an historically bad year for investors in U.S. equities in 2022, Sheaff Brock Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer Dave Gilreath and Sheaff Brock Managing Director Ron Brock review the market's trials and tribulations in the company's year-end report to clients. They also consider how 2023 might be a bridge to help investors cross over the market's troubled waters.

2022 brought many challenges, but the stock market has historically performed well after Midterm election years.

Gilreath and Brock discuss the financial turmoil of 2022, calling it out as the "seventh-worst year for the S&P 500 since 1928, the worst year in history for bond investors as measured by the 10-year Treasury, and also the first year in history that stocks and bonds fell by more than 10% in the same year."

2022 brought many challenges, but it also brought a Midterm election, and Gilreath and Brock highlight that the stock market has historically performed well after Midterm election years. They point to Ryan Detrick at Carson Investment Management and FactSet's research showing that, for each of the eight Midterm years in U.S. history where the S&P 500 trended negatively, the S&P 500 went up by double-digit percentages in the following year.

Anticipating that the 2023 market will follow these positive historical trends, Gilreath and Brock outline their plans for this upcoming year. Sheaff Brock intends to add another custodian for client assets, which will give clients an option to choose where their funds are held. In March, their money management affiliate, Innovative Portfolios, will celebrate the one-year anniversary of converting two mutual funds to exchange traded funds (ETFs). By mid-year 2023, Innovative Portfolios will offer a European UCITs.

Gilreath and Brock conclude that moving into a post-Midterm election year with the troubled water of 2022 receding signals that 2023 could be surprisingly good for U.S. stock and bond markets. They also suggest that four of Sheaff Brock's portfolio offerings in particular may offer investment "potential over the next 12 to 24 months" with Bulls of the Dow, Preferred Income, Real Estate Income and Growth, and IntelliBuilD® Growth. So Gilreath and Brock say "adieu" to the tumultuous market of 2022 and look forward to what 2023 will bring.

