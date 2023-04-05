New Project Media Launches Distributed Generation (DG) Market Research Platform and Industry Event

Leading renewable energy market data & intelligence service expands its current offerings with a Distributed Generation platform and industry event, meeting the broadening needs and focus of its clients, partners, and prospects

PRINCETON, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Project Media (NPM), a rapidly growing market data, intelligence, and events company providing origination-led coverage of the North American renewable energy market, announced today the official launch of its Distributed Generation (DG) offering; a bolt-on, parallel market data & intelligence platform covering DG projects, interconnection queues, developer pipelines, market developments, financing & M&A.

Having understood the gap in the space, NPM also announced it will host a DG-focused industry event to complement its current roster of thought leadership, networking, and content-driven events.

"Since the launch of our Utility-Scale offering in 2019, our clients and broader market conditions suggested a market research gap in the Distributed Generation and Community Solar segments," said NPM Chief Commercial Officer, Brett Birman. "There is significant crossover with our utility-scale clients looking at distributed-level opportunities - and vice versa - so we are filling that gap for them after 18 months investing in and building out a comprehensive DG offering. It's a really exciting time for us and our clients"

As part of a holistic DG offering, NPM's DG Development & Finance Forum (DGNYC23) will serve as an opportunity for enhanced networking and content in the space. As with NPM's market research platform and its industry events to date, DGNYC23 will serve renewable energy developers and their finance, investment, construction, advisory, corporate, and utility partners.

DGNYC23 will be held at etc.venues in Midtown Manhattan on October 10-11, and will take a dive deep into DG and community solar legislation, project opportunities & structures, customer acquisition, financing, and M&A.

"As we continue working with diverse clients across the renewables space, it was clear DG needed to be the focus of our fall NPM event this year," said NPM Founder and CEO, Ken Meehan. "The DG market is rapidly evolving, there is a lot of interest and excitement around it, and it is critically underserved both from a research and content perspective, and in terms of events. All of that changes with this product launch and our fall DG Development & Finance Forum."

To learn more about NPM's renewable energy market research offerings and/or upcoming events, please visit www.newprojectmedia.com.

About New Project Media

New Project Media (NPM) is a leading market data, intelligence and events company providing origination and business development led coverage of the North American renewable energy market. NPM supports renewable energy development, finance, investment, advisory, corporate and utility clients with actionable coverage of utility-scale, distributed generation & energy transition markets. NPM brings a unique view of the pre-RFP, pre-NTP and interconnection queue landscape helping clients identify new business development opportunities earlier and gain a competitive advantage, while also providing significant time savings & efficiencies through its market data. NPM Events hosts two industry events each year and NPM also produces industry podcasts through its NPM Interconnections business line.

