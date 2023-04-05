Pepsi and Frito-Lay Celebrate Soccer's Biggest Season By Giving Fans A Chance To Win Tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final Istanbul 2023

Consumers can enter "The Perfect Match" sweepstakes for a chance to win UEFA Champions League-branded gear and tickets to the final in Istanbul

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi and Frito-Lay are bringing even more excitement to U.S. soccer fans through a new UEFA Champions League (UCL) "The Perfect Match" sweepstakes and retail program launching nationwide. The multi-faceted retail campaign comes on the heels of Pepsi's global football campaign announcement that Nigerian superstar Burna Boy will co-headline the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi.

This year, Pepsi and Frito-Lay are giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to travel to and attend one of soccer's biggest games by entering "The Perfect Match" sweepstakes. Consumers can scan QR codes on limited-edition UCL packaging featuring world champion Lionel Messi on select Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Frito-Lay products or in-store displays featuring legendary soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernández at participating retailers for a chance to win two tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final Istanbul 2023 and UCL-branded gear. Consumers can also register to win or view official rules and regulations by visiting the website: www.soccerperfectmatch.com .

Chicharito also stars in new TV and digital creative for the "Mejor Con Pepsi" (Better With Pepsi) campaign, exclusively in the U.S. The ads, launched on March 27, show the star-turned-fan enjoying the game and empanadas, all made better with Pepsi.

Rockstar Energy Drink, the official energy drink of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League, joins Pepsi and Frito-Lay on U.S. store shelves with limited-edition UCL thematic cans.

The limited-edition packaging is available now at retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Walmart, Sam's and Family Dollar on products including:

Pepsi: 12 oz Pepsi Blue and Pepsi Zero Sugar - 12, 15, and 36 packs

Frito-Lay: Lay's Limon, Lay's Adobadas, Ruffles Queso, Doritos Spicy Nacho, Doritos Dinamita Chile Limon

Rockstar: 16 oz Rockstar Original, Rockstar Punched Fruit Punch and Rockstar Pure Zero Silver Ice

"We've seen the passion and enthusiasm soccer fans have when they watch the games at home, which is why we wanted to reward them during one of the most thrilling times of the season," said Esperanza Teasdale, PepsiCo Multicultural Vice President & General Manager. "With the help of global soccer star 'Chicharito' we are launching this campaign to help fuel our fans' stateside celebrations with their favorite snacks and beverages, while giving them the chance to get even closer to the action with a dream soccer experience in Istanbul."

In support of the next generation of soccer greats, PepsiCo is also rolling out the third year of " Team of Champions ," a national purpose platform that improves access to soccer in underserved and underrepresented communities, including Black and Hispanic youth, across the United States. There will be 16 new clubs selected from cities including Denver, Minneapolis, New York City, and Washington, D.C. to be a part of this year's Team of Champions, with Chicharito also returning for his third season as "Team Captain." The $1 million commitment over three years makes actionable investments on and off the field, including helping the teams with apparel and equipment costs, field access, mentoring, coaching and education, and fan experiences. Fans can learn more at www.pepsicoteamofchampions.com .

The "Team of Champions" is an important initiative part of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey's community pillar, which in 2020 saw the company announce commitments of more than $570 million over five years to increase representation within its workforce, and uplift Black and Hispanic businesses, and help create economic opportunity in those communities.

