ROSEWOOD RESIDENCES HILLSBORO BEACH TO BRING THE BEST OF COASTAL LIVING TO FLORIDA'S MOST SOPHISTICATED SHORELINE

Offering Unfettered Access to Hillsboro's Stunning Seashore and Waterways, The Intimate Residential Development Extends an Elevated Approach to Resort-Style Living

HONG KONG , April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® in partnership with industry leaders Related Group and Dezer Development , is pleased to announce Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach, a boutique condominium set to bring a new standard for residential offerings in the burgeoning market. Offering a coveted collection of only 92 ultra-luxury, waterfront condominium homes and villas, just two miles from both Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, the development will provide owners with unparalleled access to the region's most picturesque beaches, golf courses, and unspoiled natural surroundings. Combining this supreme setting with high-design and a broad assortment of resort-inspired amenities, Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach will usher in a next-generation residential experience that will delight longtime Floridians and snowbirds alike. Sales will commence this month with the project scheduled for completion in 2026.

Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach Arrival (Credit: VanDerPas) (PRNewswire)

Known as "Millionaire's Mile," the singular stretch of Florida coast that comprises the Hillsboro Beach neighborhood has drawn in affluent homeowners for decades. Its warm sands, glittering turquoise waters, and relaxed lifestyle contribute to an idyllic way of life that wraps seaside serenity in luxury.

"It is immensely rewarding to announce Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach as our latest standalone residential project in such a highly sought after community," said Brad Berry, Vice President of Global Residential Development at Rosewood Hotel Group. "Millionaire's Mile has a strong value proposition for buyers that allows for a certain level of escapism, bridging the foundations of a luxury resort with the comfort and familiarity of home. It is a unique parcel that allows for an undeniably elevated style of living, thereby a perfect fit for our growing brand footprint."

Rising ten stories above its pristine residential surroundings, Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach will give residents the chance to curate a personalized slice of paradise through the project's planned 92 residences and 11 private boat slips. With architecture helmed by Arquitectonica, an international firm known for bringing bold modernism to urban landscapes since 1977, and the acclaimed Dutch design firm Studio Piet Boon overseeing the interiors, the property has been crafted to stay true to Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place™ philosophy.

Split between 70 beachfront residences and 22 coastal residences, all homes will highlight their enviable setting through a myriad of features. Both buildings have been designed to be reminiscent of a regal yacht, blending the indoors and outdoors with soft, curving terraces, ample natural light and sprawling exterior spaces. Inside, a soft color palette will envelop the units and shared spaces, all of which will showcase an interesting mix of textures including natural wood, limestone accents and biophilic elements. Living flora will be found throughout the buildings' walls and expand out from the garden spaces, establishing a cohesive connection to nature. Each unit will feature expansive living, dining and sleeping quarters, with many offering private garages and master walk-in closets.

"We are truly honored to partner with Rosewood and Related Group on this exciting project," said designer Piet Boon. "Within the Studio Piet Boon total design vision, we've created a smooth transition between indoor and outdoor living, embracing the Miami light and the pristine seafront of Hillsboro Beach."

Six oceanfront and seven coastal penthouses will be available, each a secluded oasis carefully designed to provide the privacy and exclusivity of single family living. Each of these expansive homes will boast private rooftop pools and panoramic views of the glistening waters and the area's lush flora. Residences will range in size from 2,800 to 6,400 square feet, with the opportunity to combine units to create vast coastal retreats.

"We are proud to partner with a brand as respected as Rosewood as we continue our 40-plus-year tradition of pioneering the country's most desirable residential markets," said Jon Paul Perez, President of Related. "Hillsboro Mile has long been a haven for the country's elite. However, with our new development, we are upping the ante in a major way."

Known for a unique approach to residential development that centers on the concept of enriched living, an idea that the extraordinary can be found in the everyday, the Rosewood Residences brand will organize and oversee an extensive selection of resort-style amenities that prioritize ease, simplicity, and indulgence. The project's comprehensive light-filled wellness center will offer a private spa and salon; two state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring a yoga room; a sauna; tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball courts; and an on-site racquet court pro-shop. Adding to the owner experience will be an array of elevated dining concepts helmed by a celebrated, soon-to-be-announced chef. These will include a private oceanfront restaurant, a convivial bar and grill, a stylish cocktail lounge, a sprawling café lounge with a daily breakfast bar, and a creamery. Owners will also enjoy an exclusive oceanfront pool and outdoor spa area with sunbeds and cabanas, as well as direct access to a private stretch of beach equipped with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and food and beverage service. Additional spaces and services planned for the property include luxury guest suites for visiting friends and family; a game room complete with high-tech virtual reality game simulators; a sunrise lounge perfect for entertaining and events; an intimate garden and meditation lounge areas with ocean views; a bocce court; two meeting rooms; a dog park; and a dramatic lobby complete with lounge space. The property will also feature a curated collection of museum-quality art hand selected by Related's world-renowned curatorial team.

"Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach features a prime location connecting the Intracoastal Waterway to some of the most beautiful beaches in South Florida," said Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development. "Spanning nearly 12 acres of waterfront, this property, together with its pristine coastal dune and lush native landscaping, provides a rare canvas upon which this amazing development will be created. We are proud to partner with The Related Group to create an exceptional luxury residential experience."

While South Florida is no stranger to luxurious development, Rosewood Residences will offer buyers a new way to live and play, with a residential offering that channels the ease of resort living and high-touch service. With more than half of Rosewood's upcoming hotels and resorts featuring Rosewood Residences, the brand continues to take a thoughtful approach to development and evolution in the space, delivering high-end amenities and world-class service while providing buyers with access to some of the world's most sought-after locations.

To learn more about the property or schedule a consultation, please visit www.ResidencesHillsboroBeach.com or call 754-202-1225

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Related Group

Established in 1979, The Related Group is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed over 100,000 condominium, rental and commercial units. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio in excess of $40 billion in 40+ years. The Related Group has earned awards and recognition throughout the United States and internationally for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The Related Group has redefined real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally while also sponsoring public art installations that enhance cities' global culture and streetscapes.

About Dezer Development

Dezer Development was founded in 1970 by creative and innovative real estate visionary, Michael Dezer. With the involvement of his son, Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development, the company has grown to encompass unique and strategic holdings in New York, Florida, and Las Vegas over the past 45 years. Today, with just over 27 oceanfront Floridian acres, Dezer Development has arguably one of the largest holdings of beachfront property owned and developable in the state. Dezer Development's branded real estate portfolio includes Porsche Design Tower, and Residences by Armani/Casa and now, Bentley Residences. Generating an unprecedented response from a broad range of local, national, and international buyers, the prolific developer has successfully sold over 2,700 units and generated over $3.6 billion in sales.

Media Contact:

North America United Kingdom Kendall Trainer Jessie Firmstone Nike Communications Purple PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 7908 579 303 Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com Email: jessie.firmstone@purplepr.com



Japan Mainland China Mayumi Abe Snaith Yvonne Ma Colours PR Gusto Luxe Telephone: +81 80 3256 0766 Telephone: +86 15121020056 Email: mayumi.abe@prcolours.com Email: yvonne.ma@gusto-luxe.com

Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach Exterior (Credit: VanDerPas) (PRNewswire)

Rosewood Residences Hillsboro Beach Rooftop (Credit: VanDerPas) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts