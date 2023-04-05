Sparkling Ice Launches Nationwide Search For the Most Creative Flavor Combination

One Grand Prize Winner will Receive $100K for Winning Flavor

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an epic taste adventure as the #1 bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, is on the hunt for the next innovative flavor, and they're turning to YOU for inspiration. Introducing the Next Big Flavor Contest – a nationwide search for the most daring and imaginative flavor combinations, giving flavor fanatics the opportunity to unleash their creativity and win a grand prize of $100,000.

Sparkling Ice (PRNewswire)

The Next Big Flavor contest is an element of Sparkling Ice's Flavor Lab innovation hub, and encourages all flavor seekers and master mixologists to submit the most creative, delicious, and FUN flavor combinations through an interactive online flavor-building tool. Consumers will be guided through a set of options to choose from, including their dream base and drink color, unique mixer, background color and bottle design, while channeling their inner scientist in the lab to create their very own, one-of-a-kind flavor.

"Cultivating innovation has always been a part of Sparkling Ice's DNA, and we're constantly experimenting and exploring new and exciting flavor profiles," said Sarah Gustat, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "Now, we're taking that spirit of innovation to the next level and inviting consumers to take part in our creative journey by giving them a chance to create the next big flavor and win big in the process. We have no doubt that our consumers have impeccable taste and a passion for flavor, and we can't wait to see what kind of exciting flavor combinations they submit!"

At Sparkling Ice, innovation isn't just a buzzword – it's a way of life. As part of Sparkling Ice's commitment to engaging with its customers, the Flavor Lab innovation hub allows for consumers to be a part of the brand's creative journey in helping to shape the future of its products. By inviting consumers to participate in the Next Big Flavor Contest, Sparkling Ice is demonstrating its commitment to exploring new and innovative products that resonate with its customers, taking the consumer experience to a whole new level.

To enter the contest, consumers can visit the Sparkling Ice website and submit their flavor combination ideas now through May 31. The winner of the contest will be revealed by July 21, who will receive a grand prize of $100,000.

For more information on Sparkling Ice's Next Big Flavor Contest and to view the full contest rules and enter, please visit: https://www.flavorlabcontest.com

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to Live in Full Flavor™. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com.

