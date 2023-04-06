Christian Corts Named Regional Banking Director for Huntington National Bank

Experienced leader brings deep expertise and strong record of performance in all aspects of banking and operations to this newly created role

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington National Bank (Nasdaq: HBAN) has selected Christian Corts as its new director, overseeing its regional banking teams across Huntington's 11-state footprint. Most recently, Corts served as the North Texas regional president at Truist Financial Corporation.

In this new role, Corts will be responsible for enhancing and delivering Huntington's highly differentiated regional banking model. This local model will allow the company to stay nimble and be more responsive to customers and the unique needs of its communities. Corts will be responsible for the financial performance of the regions and lead a diverse team of regional presidents, market presidents and regional banking market managers to drive the bank's next stage of growth.

"Christian brings incredible knowledge and expertise to this important new role on Huntington's Consumer and Regional Banking leadership team. His extensive commercial and corporate banking experience and his track record as a leader in the community and in building high-performing teams across all levels of an organization will be critical to driving growth across our expanding markets," said Brant Standridge, president of Consumer and Regional Banking.

"At our core, Huntington is a community bank that is deeply connected to our local communities. We are thrilled to have Christian join our team to help deliver the best local model in the industry," added Standridge. "Christian's commitment to providing the best customer experience aligns perfectly with Huntington's purpose of making people's lives better, helping businesses thrive and strengthening the communities we serve."

In addition to leading the North Texas region at Truist, Corts previously served as the East Tennessee regional president. Prior to Truist, he held various senior leadership roles at BB&T in commercial and corporate banking.

"I am excited to join Huntington Bank and lead an incredibly talented regional banking team. It's truly an honor to join an organization with such a rich history and culture, which closely aligns with my passion for service and making a meaningful impact in the lives of others," said Corts.

An active member in his community, Corts currently serves on multiple boards. He was also recognized as one of the most influential business leaders in North Texas.

Corts earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Samford University and his master's degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.

He will be based in Columbus and will begin his new role in April. For more information about Huntington, visit: www.huntington.com.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $183 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

