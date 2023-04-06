Fictiv & COO Jean Oliveri Named Finalists in the 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Fictiv and Olivieri are nominated for the Digital Supply Chain and Digital Transformation Leadership categories, recognizing operational and leadership excellence on the transformation journey to digital manufacturing.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Leadership Awards, awarded by the National Association of Manufacturers, today announced both Fictiv and Chief Operating Officer Jean Olivieri as finalists in the 2023 awards in the categories of Digital Supply Chains and Digital Transformation Leadership. Fictiv is honored to have been recognized in two categories, as this was a record year for the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, with the most-ever entries submitted in the program's history.

The project Fictiv was nominated for in the Digital Supply Chains category was "Fictiv Globalization of Digital Supply Chain Solution with India Expansion," where the company strategically expanded its digital network into India, which grew the company's manufacturing partner ecosystem and talent base, creating an even more resilient and competitive global supply chain. Overall, the efforts reinforce Fictiv's leadership in the market as the operating system for custom manufacturing. This category honors organizations that have created resilient, agile, responsive supply networks that are flexible and responsive.

Jean Olivieri, named a finalist in this year's Digital Transformation Leadership category, is recognized for her know-how, passion, and focus on driving accelerated business results through the delivery of a world-class, digitally enabled custom manufacturing workflow that improves employee engagement, order visibility, and decision making to ultimately deliver superior results for Fictiv's customers.

"We are honored to have been chosen as finalists for two categories in such a prestigious award. It is a testament to our work this past year expanding to India to maximize efficiency and customer value while building the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing," said Dave Evans, CEO of Fictiv. "Congratulations to Jean for this well-deserved honor. She is a role model for many and inspires others to achieve excellence. We are lucky to have her as a leader at Fictiv to continue to deliver seamless and optimum results for our customers."

"I am both honored and proud to have been nominated in the Digital Transformation Leadership category," said Oliveri. "This award is a tribute to my mission to radically modernize the custom manufacturing industry, and I look forward to continuing my role in driving the highest performing custom parts supply chain at Fictiv."

Fictiv and Oliveri will be recognized along with all other award finalists at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place on June 28, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. Winners in all project and individual categories will be announced at that time, along with the Manufacturers of the Year and Manufacturing Leader of the Year.

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

The Manufacturing Leadership Council developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Originated in 2005, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards have honored more than a thousand innovative projects and outstanding leaders from around the world.

