Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for March 2023; Multiple Volume and Market Share Records Set on MIAX Options and Equities Exchanges

PRINCETON, N.J., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported March 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
March 2023 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached a record 161.3 million contracts, a 32.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase and representing a monthly market share of 16.74%, a 21.8% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 64.0 million contracts, a 29.9% increase YoY and representing a market share of 6.64%, a 19.4% YoY increase.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a record volume of 66.2 million contracts, a 74.0% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 6.87%, a 59.9% YoY increase. MIAX Pearl Options also reported a record daily volume of 4.5 million contracts on March 10, 2023.
- MIAX Emerald reached monthly volume totaling 31.2 million contracts, a 9.6% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.24%, a 16.9% YoY decrease.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a record monthly volume of 4.4 billion shares, a 46.9% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.54%. Additionally, MIAX Pearl Equities reported a record daily volume of 326 million shares on March 13, 2023 and a record daily market share of 2.02% on March 10, 2023.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a trading volume of 242,712 contracts, a 29.1% decrease YoY and a 4.2% decrease from February 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 26,449 contracts, representing a 35.2% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 1,150 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an open interest record of 764 on March 24, 2023.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Feb-23
% Chg
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Trading Days
23
23
19
62
62
U.S. Equity Options Industry
963,375,498
885,713,224
8.8 %
816,156,925
18.0 %
2,630,831,722
2,481,656,821
6.0 %
MIAX Exchange Group
161,313,643
121,786,671
32.5 %
137,080,466
17.7 %
433,956,534
347,626,738
24.8 %
MIAX Options
63,968,591
49,250,401
29.9 %
54,863,604
16.6 %
173,801,092
141,273,019
23.0 %
MIAX Pearl
66,151,794
38,025,689
74.0 %
54,820,051
20.7 %
178,258,282
111,760,103
59.5 %
MIAX Emerald
31,193,258
34,510,581
-9.6 %
27,396,811
13.9 %
81,897,160
94,593,616
-13.4 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Feb-23
% Chg
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
41,885,891
38,509,271
8.8 %
42,955,628
-2.5 %
42,432,770
40,026,723
6.0 %
MIAX Exchange Group
7,013,637
5,295,073
32.5 %
7,214,761
-2.8 %
6,999,299
5,606,883
24.8 %
MIAX Options
2,781,243
2,141,322
29.9 %
2,887,558
-3.7 %
2,803,243
2,278,597
23.0 %
MIAX Pearl
2,876,165
1,653,291
74.0 %
2,885,266
-0.3 %
2,875,134
1,802,582
59.5 %
MIAX Emerald
1,356,229
1,500,460
-9.6 %
1,441,937
-5.9 %
1,320,922
1,525,703
-13.4 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Feb-23
% Chg
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
16.74 %
13.75 %
21.8 %
16.80 %
-0.3 %
16.50 %
14.01 %
17.8 %
MIAX Options
6.64 %
5.56 %
19.4 %
6.72 %
-1.2 %
6.61 %
5.69 %
16.0 %
MIAX Pearl
6.87 %
4.29 %
59.9 %
6.72 %
2.2 %
6.78 %
4.50 %
50.5 %
MIAX Emerald
3.24 %
3.90 %
-16.9 %
3.36 %
-3.5 %
3.11 %
3.81 %
-18.3 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Feb-23
% Chg
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Trading Days
23
23
19
62
62
U.S. Equities Industry
287,366
320,088
-10.2 %
216,694
32.6 %
730,610
798,580
-8.5 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
4,438
3,021
46.9 %
2,743
61.8 %
9,424
7,575
24.4 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
193
131
46.9 %
144
33.6 %
152
122
24.4 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.54 %
0.94 %
63.6 %
1.27 %
22.0 %
1.29 %
0.95 %
36.0 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Feb-23
% Chg
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
Trading Days
23
23
19
62
62
MGEX Futures Volume
242,712
342,172
-29.1 %
253,274
-4.2 %
661,586
931,091
-28.9 %
MGEX ADV
10,553
14,877
-29.1 %
13,330
-20.8 %
10,671
15,018
-28.9 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, Hamilton, Bermuda and Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxoptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
