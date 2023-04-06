Promethean is recognized by The EdTech Awards 2023 as an innovator

The company's flagship ActivPanel 9 wins a Cool Tool Award in the new product or service category

SEATTLE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the highest honors from The EdTech Awards 2023, which were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. The company's newest interactive display, the ActivPanel 9, won a Cool Tool Award in the "New product or service" category. In addition, Merlyn Mind was given a Trendsetter Award in the "Product or service setting a trend" category for their artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant that Promethean exclusively sells.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

Powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, the ActivPanel 9 responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility. ActivPanel 9 was also named a Cool Tool Award finalist in the "Emerging technology solution" and "E-learning, blended, flipped solution or remote solution" categories.

Merlyn Mind is the creator of Merlyn, an AI digital assistant built specifically for the unique needs of the classroom. Merlyn enables teachers to use voice commands or a remote to control their devices, internet browsers, apps, and more. With lightning-fast responsiveness, Merlyn frees teachers to move around the classroom to interact with students, simplifies everyday classroom tasks, and improves overall efficiency and productivity. Promethean entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Merlyn Mind in early 2022.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from The EdTech Awards and to be placed among the best and brightest of this exciting field," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer. "Promethean is committed to providing educators around the world with groundbreaking technology tools that will transform their classrooms and help students achieve to their fullest potential. It's an honor to be celebrated for being one of edtech's most important innovators and trendsetters."

To learn more about Promethean's award-winning products, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

