Rocketlane Extends Momentum Into 2023 - G2 Recognition As Client Onboarding Leader, Newer Product Capabilities, And Recent Accolades Signal An Upward Trajectory

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the leading customer onboarding and project delivery platform, today shared several significant company achievements that reflect outstanding first-quarter momentum.

Among these achievements is Rocketlane's ongoing rapid growth. The platform has expanded its product capabilities by adding the new 'Auto-allocate' functionality that auto-adjusts resource allocation based on evolving project needs, making life for project managers easy. It also announced the addition of annotations and proofing features for effective customer collaboration on digital and creative assets.

The company has seen strong growth in the SaaS, fintech, healthcare, and services verticals. Some of their notable customers include the likes of Clari, Chargebee, Mosaic, Zoom, Mixmax, and nCloud Integrators.

Several industry accolades acknowledge the positive impact Rocketlane has made on companies. These awards include:

G2 Leader in Client Onboarding: Rocketlane continues to be the #1, highest-rated Client Onboarding software on G2, winning the Leader and the Momentum Leader badges for the sixth quarter in a row, as per the G2 Spring 2023 report. Best Project Management Software: Tekpon, a software marketplace, chose Rocketlane as the best project management software . According to Tekpon's editorial review, Rocketlane. Tekpon, a software marketplace, chose Rocketlane as the. According to Tekpon's editorial review, Rocketlane. Emerging Startup of The Year: SaaSBOOMi , Asia's largest community of SaaS founders and product builders, selected Rocketlane as the best-emerging startup based on overall traction seen. largest community of SaaS founders and product builders, selected Rocketlane as the best-emerging startup based on overall traction seen.

"Recognitions from G2, Tekpon, and SaaSBOOMi validate our journey so far and motivate us to work harder to help our customers grow and succeed. Our customers have always inspired our product development, and this strategic approach has resulted in Rocketlane's rapid adoption by some of the world's fast-growing companies," said Rocketlane CEO and Co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan.

With their business accelerating, Rocketlane has also stepped up hiring globally for their development and go-to-market functions.

Rocketlane has also been investing in creating learning avenues for its domain: Propel , the world's only dedicated conference for customer onboarding and implementation, returns on April 18-19 this year. The confirmed list of speakers for the 2023 edition includes the likes of Donna Weber, Rod Cherkas, Bob Block, Irit Eizips, etc. They also run Preflight , a 2600+ member Slack community that offers opportunities to network and learn for customer onboarding leaders and practitioners. Preflight hosts in-person meetups for customer onboarding and CS professionals across Europe, India, and the USA.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and thereby reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices.

For more information, visit www.rocketlane.com.

