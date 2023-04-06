SVG Ventures|THRIVE join forces with Intel and Texas A&M AgriLife to tackle nutrition security using controlled environment agriculture

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVG Ventures|THRIVE announced today that they have partnered with Intel Corporation and Texas A&M AgriLife to launch a new collaboration. The three organizations will join forces in creating an ecosystem and laying the groundwork to address food and nutrition security by accelerating controlled environment agriculture (CEA) innovations.

In recent years, food security concerns have been exacerbated worldwide, driven by macro trends such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and climate change, as well as local factors such as labor dynamics and regional weather events. In Texas, food security challenges in urban food deserts have been amplified by recent and unprecedented storms in the region.

This collaboration was developed when the organizations identified a unique opportunity to create significant value by applying technology, innovation, and leveraging the Intel, Texas A&M AgriLife, and THRIVE ecosystems to improve nutrition security in Texas with CEA solutions.

In this collaboration, Intel will leverage its extensive resource base to help advance CEA technologies. Texas A&M AgriLife — encompassing a college and four state agencies focused on agriculture and life sciences within The Texas A&M University System -- is uniquely positioned to bring value to the collaboration, aiming to improve lives, environments, and the local economy through education and research. Fueled by THRIVE's startup, scaleup, and corporate partner ecosystem and award-winning innovation programming, Intel's resources and solution development capabilities, and Texas A&M's expertise and infrastructure, the collaboration creates a platform for advancing nutrition security in the Texas ecosystem and beyond.

A working team will map the innovation landscape in urban nutrition security, identify key challenges and opportunities for innovation, develop the local ecosystem, and identify and scale economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable solutions to address nutrition security objectives.

"It has become increasingly clear that traditional agriculture will be challenged to meet the food demands of the future" said John Hartnett, CEO and Founder SVG Ventures|THRIVE. "We are delighted to partner with Intel & Texas A&M to accelerate CEA innovations to drive improvement in food and nutrition security."

"Intel is committed to developing technology that improves the life of every person on the planet and creating a positive global impact," said Rick Echevarria, Intel Vice President and General Manager of the Intel RISE Technology Initiative. "Our collaboration with THRIVE is part of Intel's RISE Technology Initiative which has created a broad, purpose driven platform for action with dedicated workstreams that support areas such as sustainability, education, healthcare, accessibility and human rights."

"This collaboration in CEA represents a significant step toward AgriLife Research's commitment to advancing and sharing knowledge that nourishes health, strengthens communities, protects natural resources and supports economies," said Texas A&M AgriLife Research Director, Cliff Lamb. "We're excited to embark on this important work together."

Nutrition security is a core pillar of THRIVE's Global Impact Initiative, an international effort to advance a sustainable future for agri-food. This is done by convening startups, scaleups, corporates, producers, investors, and other key stakeholders to catalyze the innovations required to address pressing industry challenges like food security, soil health and biodiversity, GHG reduction, and water management. Companies interested in getting involved with the CEA track should email thrive@svgventures.com . We are interested in hearing from startups, scaleups, and corporates bringing innovations to the CEA ecosystem and those that would benefit from innovations in this space.

