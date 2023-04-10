Minnesota Twins Starting Outfielder Michael A. Taylor Runs Home Run Challenge To Support The Rare Disease Community

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every cause needs a champion. That's why Minnesota Twins outfielder Michael A. Taylor has launched a season-long home run challenge to support Uplifting Athletes and the rare disease community. Inspired by his sister Danielle, Taylor will use his platform as a Major League Baseball player to inspire hope in others who are affected by rare disease while knocking as many balls out of the park as he can.

"I'm excited to launch this campaign," Taylor said. "I hope my friends, family, and fans will join me in this challenge so we can bring awareness to the 30 million Americans living with a rare disease."

Supporters can join Taylor's campaign by making a pledge for every home run he registers during the 2023 season. Taylor and his wife Brianna have also committed to matching dollar-for-dollar up to $75,000 to the campaign. Between his match and his supporter's pledges, Taylor is aiming to raise over $150,000 for the rare disease community.

Taylor's sister Danielle was born with trisomy 18, a rare genetic condition that causes severe developmental delays due to an extra chromosome 18. She was initially only given months to live, but exceeded all expectations and lived 20 joy-filled years. Danielle was strong, tough, loved to smile, and was full of laughter.

"We are in a unique position to honor Danielle and so many other families affected by a rare diagnosis. While this is my first season with the Twins, I am proud to support Uplifting Athletes again so that a brighter future can exist for the over 10,000 rare diseases that still need an FDA-approved treatment," Taylor said. "I will be giving my all on the diamond to support this cause. Together we can inspire hope."

Taylor comes to the Minnesota Twins from the Kansas City Royals as part of a trade during the offseason. The 32-year-old native of Florida previously spent seven years with the Washington Nationals. The 2009 sixth-round draft pick of the Nationals won a World Series title with Washington in 2019 and a Gold Glove Award in 2021.

Those interested in supporting Home Runs for Rare Diseases can visit Taylor's PledgeIt campaign to make a pledge or donation to Uplifting Athletes.

About Uplifting Athletes

Uplifting Athletes is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that harnesses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people impacted by rare diseases. Since its inception, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $8 million by engaging athletes in order to positively impact the Rare Disease Community through driving action and funding research. To learn more about Uplifting Athletes visit upliftingathletes.org.

