ReserveBar and Distilled Spirits Council Enhance Shopping Experience on Destination Distillery Website Through New Retail Fulfillment Partnership

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the leading e-commerce platform for premium and luxury beverage alcohol, has partnered with Destination Distillery , a tourism initiative by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). Utilizing its technology and fulfillment prowess, ReserveBar will enable consumers to shop for their favorite spirits and brands through the Destination Distillery website, enhancing their overall experience.

Destination Distillery offers a tourism-driven experience and educational journey into the cultural heritage and history of various spirits categories in America. As part of the partnership, ReserveBar is furthering its "e-commerce everywhere" strategy allowing consumers to purchase premium spirits compliantly from home, making it easier than ever before to discover new brands and products while supporting the distillery industry.

"Distilleries play a critical role in the American economy, providing jobs and driving economic growth in communities across the country," said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of DISCUS. "Our partnership with ReserveBar will not only help us highlight the cultural significance of distilled spirits, but it will also increase consumer convenience and support the growth of distilleries nationwide."

"Through our partnership with Destination Distillery, ReserveBar is not only supporting distillery discovery and exploration, but also making the journey shoppable, allowing consumers to easily bring home the spirits and stories they love," said Derek Correia, ReserveBar president. "As a DISCUS partner member, we are thrilled to enhance the distillery tourism experience and to support the overall growth of the beverage alcohol industry."

A growing trend and an economic impact driver for distilleries, Destination Distillery, allows consumers to explore the world of distillery tourism and learn about the history and production of spirits.

By clicking through the website , customers can not only discover many of America's most famous and off-the-beaten-path operating distilleries alike, state-by-state trails, as well as important sites connected to the history of distilling and spirits in the U.S. but now shop and order products from over forty-two distilleries across the country.

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com and numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com . In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar successfully integrated the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com. Most recently, ReserveBar Holdings Corp. has expanded its portfolio with Get Stocked , which will serve as a content-centric destination dedicated to exploring and purchasing a curated selection of the best craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), and hard seltzers available.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States is the leading voice and advocate for the distilled spirits industry and adult spirits consumers in the United States. For 50 years, DISCUS has effectively advocated on behalf of its members on legislative, regulatory and public affairs issues at the local, state, federal and international levels. DISCUS members are committed to responsibility and encourage adults who drink to do so in moderation.

