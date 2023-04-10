Top ranch team offers one of the largest wildlife and cattle ranches in Central Texas/Northern Hill Country, with grand vistas, two homes, two barns, private lake

DALLAS, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to bring to market Coryell Creek Ranch. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own one of the largest tracts in the Central Texas/Northern Hill Country region.

This exceptional 1,856+/- acre property is a perfect blend of a traditional Hill Country cattle ranch that also has ideal habitat for wildlife to flourish. It features varied terrain, grand vistas, a 35+/- acre private lake, 20 stock ponds, two homes, two equipment barns, two deep-water wells and both high and cross fencing.

In central-eastern Coryell County, the ranch is just north of U.S. Route 84 and just minutes from Gatesville, 30 minutes from Waco, an hour and 45 minutes from Austin and about two hours from Dallas/Fort Worth — a key benefit, as it is increasingly difficult to find a ranch with these attributes that is sited in the middle of these major metropolitan areas.

The land features spectacular elevation changes and a wonderful mix of large open areas, tree-covered canyons, massive rock outcroppings, native grasses, lush grazing country, dense pecan bottoms, heavily wooded areas and more than 1.5 miles of frontage on both sides of the Clear Branch of Coryell Creek. The creek has been dammed to create the glorious lake, with its spectacular wetlands and fishing habitat and room to enjoy a small boat or jet ski. The stock ponds are scattered throughout the various pastures, for watering livestock and wildlife. With proper management, the ranch could successfully handle about 150 mother cows.

The recently built main residence features three bedrooms, two baths and welcoming living spaces, ideal for entertaining and dining. The manager's house is perfect for a full-time caretaker.

The recreation and hunting possibilities at Coryell Creek Ranch are almost endless. The ranch has been stocked with exotic animals and managed for white-tailed deer, with a Level 3 MLD permit. The lake is well-stocked with bass, perch, catfish and more. The lake record for bass is nearly 12 pounds, and it is not uncommon to catch upwards of 15 to 20 nice-sized bass in one afternoon.

Coryell Creek Ranch, at 3399 County Road 267 in Gatesville, Texas, is offered for $17,175,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

