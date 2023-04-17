BUILD-A-BEAR LAUNCHES ITS FIRST ALPACA AND NEW LAVENDER AXOLOTL TRENDING ANIMALS NOW AVAILABLE AS FURRY FRIENDS

Online fan-favorite plush longhorn now available in stores while supplies last

ST. LOUIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) continues to embrace the trending animal craze with its latest product release. For the first time, Build-A-Bear is launching an alpaca plush, plus a new axolotl plush in a fun lavender color as an expansion of its widely popular axolotl collection. The company is also releasing the beloved longhorn in stores, responding to the overwhelming requests from fans to bring the much-loved bovine to its experience locations. By bringing new and fresh releases that have a passionate fan following, Build-A-Bear can provide guests the opportunity to create their own unique pop culture animal.

Alpacas, axolotls and longhorns are just a few of the animals that have gained popularity by the public and have gone viral in fan-based content. Following trends that capture the attention of its guests allows Build-A-Bear to meet the wishes of consumers and deliver some of the most requested plush friends. These hip animals are often found in social memes, home décor and featured on clothing and accessories, and now three more can be hugged and snuggled, available online and arriving in stores.

The Wooly Cute Alpaca provides guests the opportunity to make their own cute alpaca without the spitting! While often confused for a llama, the alpaca is a snuggly species all its own with its soft fleece fur and irresistibly cute face that is always smiling. Guests can personalize their alpaca with the Colorful Pom Pom Headband and Colorful Saddle and Cuffs accessories for added cuteness.

Axolotls are all the rage and have been a best seller at Build-A-Bear since the first one debuted in 2021. Now, for the first time, guests can own one in the popular spring lavender color. The new Lavender Axolotl has soft lavender fur, fuzzy gills and charmingly cute smile. Guests can make this snuggly salamander friend even more unique by personalizing with a selection of outfits, sounds, scents and accessories. This adorable amphibian, often nicknamed the "walking fish," is widely popular on social channels and in video games and fans love being able to create their own at Build-A-Bear.

Rounding out (or is it rounding up!) the three Spring animal releases is the Build-A-Bear Longhorn. Cows have always been udderly popular, and the longhorn plush secured a spot as a fan-favorite since its first release. Previously available online only and in a few select stores, the company is now delighting fans with the in-store experience of creating their own. This adorable Longhorn stuffed animal, known for its characteristic horns and diverse coloring, is a friendly breed of cattle bringing a little Southern charm to consumers. Guests can customize by adding a fun Cow Sound or make it personal with the Record Your Voice function available in stores and online.

Guests can visit www.buildabear.com to find these latest releases or use the Store Locator tool to find the nearest Build-A-Bear experience location. Everyone is invited to build one of these trendy plush and add a little more heart to their life, and maybe even create a social video or two.

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused " Bear Cave ". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

