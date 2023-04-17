Growatt's INFINITY 1300 with Ultra-Reliable Batteries Goes on Sale from April 17th

SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a renowned pioneer in the solar sector and energy storage solutions, has announced the INFINITY 1300's pre-sale on its official website to offer steep discounts and show gratitude to its faithful customers. During the pre-sale period (runs from 17th to 30th April), Growatt is running a special offer on its latest creation, INFINITY 1300.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 LFP Power Station (PRNewswire)

Growatt's new solar generator, INFINITY 1300, adopts LFP batteries to achieve a 3000+ cycles long lifespan. Its 1382Wh capacity, 1800W output, UPS feature, 1.8 hours of fast charging via AC input, and 2.5 hours fully charged by solar panels showcase its significant technological advancements. INFINITY 1300 also offers up to 14 DC and AC outlets and 200% charge efficiency improvement through bi-directional inverter technology. Besides, with its ergonomic handle and compact, durable, and lightweight enclosure, INFINITY 1300 is built for power to be taken and used virtually anywhere – indoors or outdoors.

"We're thrilled to introduce our new portable power solution during the peak electricity usage period to help you prepare for spring outings and the upcoming summer," said Growatt's Vice President of Marketing, Lisa Zhang, "By offering exclusive discounts on this new product, we hope to inspire people to embrace the great outdoors, enjoy the beauty of the season, and explore the potential of sustainable energy solutions. Our goal is to empower every person with solar energy, helping users make the most of life, whether it's by saving time and costs, or by making life more enjoyable at home, outdoors, and on the move."

The pre-sale will last for 14 days on Growatt's official website. Customers can take advantage of discounts on INFINITY 1300, which can be purchased for $999 with a reduction of $300.

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

