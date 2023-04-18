Goodnight Midstream Announces New CEO

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodnight Midstream LLC ("Goodnight"), a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater") and leading provider of produced water handling services, today announced Grant Adams has been promoted to CEO. Goodnight's current CEO, Patrick Walker, will continue to serve as an active member of Goodnight's Board of Directors upon completion of the CEO transition process.

Tailwater Capital (PRNewswire)

Goodnight Midstream LLC, leading provider of produced water handling services, announces Grant Adams as new CEO.

"Goodnight's Board of Directors is proud to recognize the years of quality work Grant Adams has contributed to Goodnight Midstream. He has been a strong leader within the company for many years and we are excited about Goodnight's continued growth and long-term success under his leadership in this new role," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital. "We thank Patrick Walker for his stewardship of Goodnight over the last 12 years and look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board going forward."

"I'm honored and excited to step into the role of CEO at Goodnight Midstream and to build on the exceptional work of our previous CEO, Patrick Walker. Under his leadership, the company has achieved remarkable success, and I am grateful for his mentorship and guidance during my time here," said Adams. "I am confident in our talented team's ability to continue to deliver exceptional services to our customers, and I look forward to leading Goodnight Midstream in the next chapter of its growth."

Grant Adams joined Goodnight Midstream in 2016 as General Counsel and previously served as in-house counsel to EnLink Midstream and Alon Energy. As CEO, he will continue to work closely with the management team and oversee all facets of the business.

"Grant will be a great CEO for Goodnight. He has been instrumental in Goodnight's success and knows the business inside and out. Goodnight has great support from Tailwater, a strong balance sheet, outstanding facilities, and an incredible team of professionals providing safe and reliable service to our customers," said Patrick Walker. "I am confident that Goodnight will continue to thrive in the years ahead."

About Goodnight Midstream

Goodnight Midstream builds and operates produced water infrastructure for oil and gas producers. The Company owns and operates an extensive network of water gathering pipelines and saltwater disposal wells focused on gathering, transporting, reusing and disposing of produced saltwater for its customers. Goodnight's midstream approach minimizes environmental impact and improves health and safety while lowering lease operating expenses and improving reliability for its customers. Goodnight operates in the most active basins in the United States with significant positions in the Permian Basin, Bakken and Eagle Ford shales. For more information, please visit www.goodnightmidstream.com .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.4 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Includes non-Tailwater controlled capital pursuant to the Tailwater led management buyout processes for which Tailwater provides management related services.

Contacts

Jill McMillan

Managing Director, Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: 214-489-7047

Email: jmcmillan@tailwatercapital.com

John Schaufele

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Fundraising

Phone: 214-489-7043

Email: jschaufele@tailwatercapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tailwater Capital