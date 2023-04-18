Revel Digital Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates commitment to enhancing the security posture of the digital signage provider.

FARGO, N.D., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revel Digital, a comprehensive SaaS platform for digital signage and media distribution, announced today that it has achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system.

Revel Digital takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of our clients' information seriously. As such, Revel Digital is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider whose Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, found Revel Digital to have technical controls in place and formalized IT Security policies and procedures. A-LIGN is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. Revel Digital has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise and IT personnel were found to be conscientious and knowledgeable in best practices.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Revel Digital's security management program is comprehensive and follows leading practices. The scope of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification includes:

Software Development

Quality Assurance

Production Systems Support

Security Support

This certification demonstrates Revel Digital's continued commitment to information security at every level and ensures you that the security of your data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization.

"We understand the importance of not only data security, but also the availability and resilience of the services our customers depend on," said Revel Digital CTO, Mike Tinnes. "As such, it's important that we do as much as we can towards building a high level of trust with our customers, which translates into a great partnership and positive experience with our products."

About Revel Digital

Revel Digital is a cloud-based platform for digital signage and media distribution. It provides a full suite of tools for creating and managing large-scale digital signage deployments as well as mobile campaigns and interactive customer experiences. The Revel Digital platform also includes AdHawk, a comprehensive AI and analytics engine for determining key metrics on audience engagement and campaign performance.

Revel Digital was founded in 2014 and is based in Fargo, North Dakota.

To learn more, visit https://www.reveldigital.com

