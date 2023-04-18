WishGarden Herbs Develops Seven Single-Herb Tinctures

The line extension offers a range of benefits from immune support and hormone health to energy and sleep support

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs Inc., a leading herbal supplement brand in the United States, is excited to announce their massive line extension with seven new single herb tinctures: Ashwagandha, Holy Basil, Maca, Schisandra, Tart Cherry, Turmeric, and Yerba Mate.

With the expansion of our single herb product line, consumers can get to know a single plant or create their own blends.

Since 1979, WishGarden has primarily developed multiple herb liquid blends; then in 2021 they launched their first single-herb tincture, Serious Elderberry, which supported consumer requests for additional daily immune support options. This also opened the door to an entire new line of product offerings. "As our development strategy has evolved over the years, we've wanted to include single herb tinctures to help consumers better connect to the way an individual plant tastes and supports their well-being," said Sindy Wise, WishGarden's formulator and VP of business development. "With the expansion of our single herb product line, consumers can get to know a single plant, create their own blends, or add to one of our multi-herb blends for enhanced, specialized support."

As with all WishGarden products, the new offerings are made using proprietary extraction methods, which create better tasting, highly efficacious products. Their herbs are sourced from extensively vetted suppliers, utilizing sustainable and regenerative practices. The new products offer a wide range of benefits including:

All seven single herb tinctures are available online at wishgardenherbs.com, with a select few actively shipping to Sprouts Farmer's Market nationwide. These are available in a pump top 2 fl. oz glass bottle for $24.99.

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden is determined to restore Herbalism's rightful place in modern healthcare by making effective herbal remedies approachable and accessible to all. They craft their formulas using extensive scientific research as well as drawing upon thousands of years of traditional use. An understanding of human physiology but also lifestyle and behavior helps them create formulas that meet the real needs of modern life. They prioritize sourcing organic, sustainable herbs from fair trade, family-owned farms, and qualified suppliers. Join their community @wishgardenherbs.

