The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Announces Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization and Emergence from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to Equitably Compensate Survivors While Ensuring Scouting Continues Across the Country

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Announces Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization and Emergence from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to Equitably Compensate Survivors While Ensuring Scouting Continues Across the Country

The BSA's Plan will successfully establish a compensation fund with the overwhelming support of more than 85% of survivors in the case.

IRVING, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and fulfills a commitment it made when it commenced its restructuring process in February 2020: to equitably compensate survivors and preserve the mission of Scouting. The court-approved Plan of Reorganization will establish a Victims Compensation Trust that is currently valued at $2.4 billion with the opportunity for additional contributions by numerous other parties, including the BSA's insurers that have not yet settled.

"This is a significant milestone for the BSA as we emerge from a three-year financial restructuring process with a global resolution approved with overwhelming support of more than 85% of the survivors involved in the case," said Roger Mosby, Chief Scout Executive, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our hope is that our Plan of Reorganization will bring some measure of peace to survivors of past abuse in Scouting, whose bravery, patience and willingness to share their experiences has moved us beyond words."

The BSA's Appreciation for Survivors

The perspective and priorities of survivors will be forever ingrained in the BSA's programming moving forward through new youth safety measures, places of recognition at its High Adventure bases across the United States and a special pathway to Eagle Scout for those whose journey was interrupted during their time in Scouting.

While the BSA understands that nothing it does as an organization will undo the pain survivors have endured, the organization will continue listening to them, evaluating its youth protection procedures, and working every day to make a positive impact on young people and communities across the country. The BSA is confident that the addition of a dedicated Board seat for a survivor will also help ensure the organization is honoring and learning from the perspective of those who experienced the unthinkable. Our full message of support for survivors can be viewed on our website: bsarestructing.org.

The BSA's Commitment to Youth Safety

Today, Scouting is safer than ever before. Importantly, the BSA is aware safety is not a static issue and is always looking for ways to improve its youth protection program to ensure it is utilizing the most up to date policies and procedures to protect children. Currently, the BSA's multi-layered safeguards include the following measures, all of which act as barriers to abuse:

Extensive, mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees;

Partnership with the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center Foundation to educate and empower youth through the new "Protect Yourself Rules" videos to educate children to understand and recognize abuse while empowering them to get help any time they are made to feel uncomfortable;

A leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children – either in person, online, or via phone or text;

A BSA team dedicated to addressing concerns raised about any individual in Scouting;

A thorough screening process for new adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks; and

The prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement.

The BSA supports universal measures to keep kids safe and continue to advocate for the creation of a national database to which all youth-serving organizations could contribute and use to screen volunteers.

The BSA also offers a 24/7 Scouts First Helpline (1-844-SCOUTS1) and email contact address (scouts1st@scouting.org) for help reporting suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior. For more information about the BSA's youth protection policies, please visit Scouting.org/YouthSafety.

The Future of Scouting

Looking ahead, with safety as its top priority, the BSA is hopeful for its bright future of delivering timeless values and meaningful experiences that unite communities, bring families together, and help young people become the very best versions of themselves. "We firmly believe that Scouting is needed now more than ever, and we are dedicated to providing character development and values-based leadership training to youth across the country," said Mosby.

The BSA's programming is constantly evolving to best match the priorities of today's youth and families. From the introduction of STEM-focused programs to the implementation of flexible new family-based learning opportunities, the BSA can and must continue to transform alongside the interests, experiences, and priorities of current and future generations. The organization is committed to bringing the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible – all while remaining true to its mission and core values, providing a framework of integrity, citizenship, and character development.

About the Boy Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" The Scouting organization is composed of more than 1 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 650,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

Learn about the BSA's youth protection policies in place today at www.scouting.org/youth-safety.

Media Contact

PR@Scouting.org

View original content:

SOURCE Boy Scouts of America