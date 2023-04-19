Health Recovery Solutions Announces HRS Analytics at HIMSS23

Health Recovery Solutions Joins Samsung's Exhibition Booth at HIMSS and Launches New Analytics Suite for Operational Efficiency and Improved Patient Outcomes

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the four-time KLAS award winner in remote patient monitoring (RPM), today announced the launch of HRS Analytics at HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The new analytics suite will help healthcare executives and clinicians drive further value from their remote monitoring and care management programs with insights regarding workforce deployment, operational efficiencies, cost savings, and revenue growth opportunities.

Healthcare organizations deploy remote patient monitoring and care management programs to expand and enable flexible, timely access to care while easing the workload of clinical staff with digital technologies. While these programs have been widely adopted and deliver significant improvement in reducing readmissions, improving outcomes, and lowering costs, organizations continue to face challenges with scaling and revenue in the years following a program launch. HRS Analytics supports organizations in overcoming scaling and ROI barriers using monitored data delivered directly to them. The HRS Analytics launch includes program performance reports to help unlock the growth potential and value of virtual care for each organization:

Risk Alert Response Report helps clients identify opportunities and where they might benefit from centralized models, hybrid model optimizations, or supplemental clinical services to ensure their patients always receive access to timely care. This also helps clients assess how well their organization meets Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) and drives awareness internally on how they are performing on timely care delivery, which is critical in improving patient outcomes.

Clinical Workflow Report helps clients better understand and address clinical workforce shortage challenges.

Reimbursement Report helps clients optimize their billing process with support for billing codes and helps to identify areas where there is missed revenue recognition opportunity.

"As our clients strive to transform care delivery with digital technologies leveraging the best of in person and remote virtual care, we have to help them continue to improve outcomes, empower patients in their care, and address the stresses of clinical workforce shortages, reimbursement models, and Covid cost impacts," said Kimberly O'Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer of HRS. "Healthcare organizations have immense pressure to make the most of their strategic investments, which is even more pressing in the current economic environment. We are committed to innovating for our customers in practical ways to help them succeed which is why we are launching HRS Analytics."

At the HIMSS conference in Chicago, HRS joined technology partner Samsung in a combined exhibition booth to engage with conference attendees on healthcare's latest disruptive trends.

"HIMSS brings together the most innovative minds and companies to strengthen the bond between technology and healthcare," noted Trevor Smith, Head of Business Development – Samsung Healthcare Mobile B2B. "Value-based telehealth solutions are at the forefront of healthcare, and HRS has more than a decade of experience. Our combined expertise and resources make for an engaging exhibit collaboration and will allow deeper connections with attending change makers advancing healthcare management and technology."

HIMSS23 attendees can join HRS and Samsung executives at booth #2806 to learn more about the industry's cutting-edge technologies.

