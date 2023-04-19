IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

Software and Consulting Led Revenue Growth; Strong Gross Profit Margin Expansion

ARMONK, N.Y., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced first-quarter 2023 earnings results.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate that clients continue turning to IBM for our unique combination of an open hybrid cloud platform, enterprise-focused AI, and business expertise to unlock productivity and drive efficiency in their operations," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "This gives us confidence in our current growth expectations for revenue and free cash flow for the year."

First-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $14.3 billion , up 0.4 percent, up 4.4 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Consulting revenue up 3 percent, up 8 percent at constant currency

- Infrastructure revenue down 4 percent, flat at constant currency





Cash Flow

- Net cash from operating activities of $3.8 billion , up $0.5 billion ; free cash flow of $1.3 billion , up $0.1 billion

FIRST QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY Results include impact of charges for stranded costs related to portfolio actions* Pre-tax Diluted Gross Pre-tax Income Net Earnings Revenue Profit Income* Margin* Income* Per Share* GAAP from

Continuing

Operations $ 14.3B $ 7.5B $ 1.1B 7.4 % $ 0.9B $ 1.02 Year/Year 0.4 %** 2 % 70 % 3.0 Pts 41 % 40 % Operating

(Non-GAAP) $ 7.7B $ 1.4B 10.2 % $ 1.2B $ 1.36 Year/Year 2 % (4) % (0.5) Pts (2) % (3) % * Results include the impact of charges for stranded costs related to portfolio actions. YTY impact of charges for GAAP and Operating (Non-GAAP)

results: Pre-Tax Income ($0.25B); Pre-Tax Income Margin (1.8 Pts); Net Income ($0.20B); EPS ($0.22).

** 4% at constant currency



"In the quarter, we remained focused on the fundamentals of our business, increasing productivity and generating operating leverage," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we again expanded our gross profit margin, improved our underlying profit performance and increased our cash generation. We are well-positioned to continue investing for growth and returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for First Quarter

Software — revenues of $5.9 billion , up 2.6 percent, up 5.6 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency:

-- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency

-- Automation down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

-- Data & AI up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency

-- Security down 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Transaction Processing up 3 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency





Consulting — revenues of $5.0 billion , up 2.8 percent, up 8.2 percent at constant currency:

- Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency

- Technology Consulting down 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency

- Application Operations up 7 percent, up 13 percent at constant currency





Infrastructure — revenues of $3.1 billion , down 3.7 percent, up 0.1 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Infrastructure up 1 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency:

-- z Systems up 7 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency

-- Distributed Infrastructure down 3 percent, flat at constant currency

- Infrastructure Support down 9 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency





Financing — revenues of $0.2 billion , up 27.3 percent, up 31.0 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the first quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.8 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $1.8 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $1.3 billion, up $0.1 billion year to year.

IBM ended the first quarter with $17.6 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $8.8 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.5 billion, totaled $58.7 billion, up $7.8 billion since the end of 2022. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the first quarter.

Full-Year 2023 Expectations

Revenue: The company expects constant currency revenue growth of three percent to five percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to revenue growth.

Free cash flow: The company continues to expect about $10.5 billion in free cash flow, up more than $1 billion year to year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results —

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8–K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-1q23. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 5,921 $ 5,772 Consulting 4,962 4,829 Infrastructure 3,098 3,219 Financing 196 154 Other 75 224 TOTAL REVENUE 14,252 14,197 GROSS PROFIT 7,509 7,335 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 79.5 % 78.8 % Consulting 25.2 % 24.3 % Infrastructure 51.7 % 50.5 % Financing 43.9 % 37.7 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 52.7 % 51.7 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,853 4,597 R,D&E 1,655 1,679 Intellectual property and custom development income (180) (121) Other (income) and expense (245) 246 Interest expense 367 311 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 6,451 6,712 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,058 623 Pre-tax margin 7.4 % 4.4 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 124 (39) Effective tax rate 11.7 % (6.3) % INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 934 $ 662 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (7) 71 NET INCOME $ 927 $ 733 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ 1.02 $ 0.73 Discontinued Operations $ (0.01) $ 0.08 TOTAL $ 1.01 $ 0.81 Basic Continuing Operations $ 1.03 $ 0.74 Discontinued Operations $ (0.01) $ 0.08 TOTAL $ 1.02 $ 0.82 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 917.8 909.2 Basic 907.5 899.3

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) At At March 31, December 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,337 $ 7,886 Restricted cash 198 103 Marketable securities 8,057 852 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 5,757 6,541 Short-term financing receivables, net 6,662 7,790 Other accounts receivable, net 812 817 Inventories 1,603 1,552 Deferred costs 1,055 967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,501 2,611 Total Current Assets 35,982 29,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,344 5,334 Operating right-of-use assets, net 2,789 2,878 Long-term financing receivables, net 5,065 5,806 Prepaid pension assets 8,487 8,236 Deferred costs 846 866 Deferred taxes 6,419 6,256 Goodwill 56,193 55,949 Intangibles, net 10,905 11,184 Investments and sundry assets 1,607 1,617 Total Assets $ 133,637 $ 127,243 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 1,650 $ 2,196 Short-term debt 4,887 4,760 Accounts payable 3,728 4,051 Deferred income 13,220 12,032 Operating lease liabilities 869 874 Other liabilities 6,638 7,592 Total Current Liabilities 30,993 31,505 Long-term debt 53,826 46,189 Retirement related obligations 9,509 9,596 Deferred income 3,443 3,499 Operating lease liabilities 2,094 2,190 Other liabilities 12,099 12,243 Total Liabilities 111,964 105,222 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 58,675 58,343 Retained earnings 149,253 149,825 Treasury stock — at cost (169,544) (169,484) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (16,780) (16,740) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 21,604 21,944 Noncontrolling interests 68 77 Total Equity 21,672 22,021 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 133,637 $ 127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022* Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 3,774 $ 3,248 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables 1,977 1,631 Capital Expenditures, net (457) (378) Free Cash Flow 1,340 1,240 Acquisitions (22) (698) Divestitures — 61 Dividends (1,497) (1,475) Non-Financing Debt 9,692 4,675 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt) (762) (590) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities $ 8,752 $ 3,213 ____________________ * Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in Millions) 2023 2022* Net Income from Operations $ 927 $ 733 Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles 1,074 1,257 Stock-based Compensation 268 234 Working Capital / Other (473) (606) IBM Financing A/R 1,977 1,631 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 3,774 $ 3,248 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (457) (378) Divestitures, net of cash transferred — 61 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (22) (698) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net (7,481) (344) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ (7,960) $ (1,358) Debt, net of payments & proceeds 7,304 2,948 Dividends (1,497) (1,475) Financing - Other (99) (95) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ 5,708 $ 1,377 Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash 24 (5) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ 1,547 $ 3,263 ____________________ * Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,921 $ 4,962 $ 3,098 $ 196 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations* $ 1,164 $ 382 $ 216 $ 100 Pre-tax Margin* 19.7 % 7.7 % 7.0 % 51.3 % Change YTY Revenue 2.6 % 2.8 % (3.7) % 27.3 % Change YTY Revenue - constant currency 5.6 % 8.2 % 0.1 % 31.0 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,772 $ 4,829 $ 3,219 $ 154 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,134 $ 348 $ 199 $ 84 Pre-tax Margin 19.7 % 7.2 % 6.2 % 54.6 % ____________________ * The first quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.26 billion for stranded costs related to portfolio actions is not included in the measure of segment

pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,509 $ 148 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,658 Gross Profit Margin 52.7 % 1.0 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 53.7 % S,G&A $ 4,853 $ (246) $ — $ — $ — $ 4,607 Other (Income) & Expense (245) (2) 5 — — (242) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,451 (247) 5 — — 6,209 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 1,058 396 (5) — — 1,449 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 7.4 % 2.8 pts. 0.0 pts. — pts. — pts. 10.2 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ 124 $ 91 $ (10) $ (5) $ — $ 200 Effective Tax Rate 11.7 % 3.1 pts. (0.7) pts. (0.3) pts. — pts. 13.8 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 934 $ 305 $ 5 $ 5 $ — $ 1,249 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 6.6 % 2.1 pts. 0.0 pts. 0.0 pts. — pts. 8.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations $ 1.02 $ 0.33 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ — $ 1.36 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Continuing Operations Acquisition- Retirement- Tax Kyndryl- Related Related Reform Related Operating GAAP Adjustments (1) Adjustments (2) Impacts Impacts (3) (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 7,335 $ 181 $ — $ — $ — $ 7,516 Gross Profit Margin 51.7 % 1.3 pts. — pts. — pts. — pts. 52.9 % S,G&A $ 4,597 $ (286) $ — $ — $ (0) $ 4,311 Other (Income) & Expense 246 (1) (202) — (222) (179) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,712 (287) (202) — (222) 6,001 Pre-tax Income from Continuing

Operations 623 468 202 — 222 1,515 Pre-tax Income Margin from

Continuing Operations 4.4 % 3.3 pts. 1.4 pts. — pts. 1.6 pts. 10.7 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income

Taxes (4) $ (39) $ 109 $ 58 $ 116 $ — $ 244 Effective Tax Rate (6.3) % 9.1 pts. 4.6 pts. 7.7 pts. 0.9 pts. 16.1 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 662 $ 359 $ 144 $ (116) $ 222 $ 1,271 Income Margin from Continuing

Operations 4.7 % 2.5 pts. 1.0 pts. (0.8) pts. 1.6 pts. 9.0 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations $ 0.73 $ 0.39 $ 0.16 $ (0.13) $ 0.24 $ 1.40 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related

to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan

curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As

Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.



