Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (" Vista " or the " Company ") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista O&G Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vista Oil & Gas) (PRNewswire)

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.vistaenergy.com/investors. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations:

ir@vistaenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.