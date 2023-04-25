Spectra7 Announces 107% Revenue Growth for 2022, Pre-announces Q1 2023 and Outlook for Q2 2023

AR/VR Drives Revenue Growth in 2022, New 800G/1.6TB Datacenter Products Expected to Begin Generating Revenue in Second Half of 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced its financial results and a business update for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022, preliminary Q1 2023 results, and its initial outlook for Q2 2023. A copy of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") will be available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in US dollars.

"We had a strong 2022 despite supply constraints, more than doubling revenue year-over-year to $11.3 million. Volumes ramped in our AR/VR product line with a market leading game console manufacturer and hyperscale data center activity continued to progress with key datacenter partners and customers," said Raouf Halim, Chief Executive Officer.

"Data center customers are increasingly engaged in test and qualification activities, specifically around AI and infrastructure applications, on the rapidly advancing new switches that require 800G and 1.6TB data rate interconnects. These switches are to support the high data throughput and reduced power consumption requirements for efficient operation. We believe that Active Copper Cable ("ACC") is the most power and cost-efficient solution to meet these requirements for top-of-the-rack and short-run connectivity, an estimated $1 billion market by 20261. We have a growing list of customers seeking to incorporate our ACC solutions for their needs. We expect to receive orders from key datacenter customers in North America and Europe in the second half of 2023." 2

"We started 2023 with a strong order backlog and anticipate supply availability to improve steadily throughout 2023, which would enable us to meet our goal of EBITDA3 profitability by the end of the year," 2 said Mr. Halim.

Fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial highlights

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $3.0 million , up approximately 15% year-over-year, and full-year 2022 revenue was $11.3 million , an increase of approximately 107% compared to $5.5 million in the previous year.

Preliminary fourth quarter gross margin4 as a percentage of revenue in the fourth quarter increased to approximately 59%. Full-year gross margin was 50%.

Non-IFRS operating expenses5 were $2.0 million in the fourth quarter, up approximately 5% year-over-year while the Company continues to control its spending. Full-year non-IFRS operating expenses were $8.8 million .

Basic and diluted loss per share for the fourth quarter was $(0.04) , compared with a basic and diluted loss per share of $(0.03) in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA3 loss in the fourth quarter was $38,000 , compared with an EBITDA3 loss of $147,000 in the same period a year ago.

The Company strengthened its balance sheet with gross proceeds of a CDN$6.0 million private placement in March 2023 .

Preliminary first quarter 2023 revenue results2

The Company expects to report revenue of approximately $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. This would represent an increase of approximately 43% from the prior-year quarter.

Q2 2023 Outlook2

The Company anticipates revenue for second quarter of 2023 to be in the range of $3.1 million to $3.3 million.

Restricted Share Unit Grants

The Company's board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 568,090 restricted share units to the Company's executive officers and directors pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan. The restricted share units shall vest on the one year anniversary of the grant date.

Notes:

1 Spectra7 internally generated model based on 650Group silicon chipsets for Ethernet optical transceivers and active cable alternatives posted June 3, 2022.

2 This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions, which include the current and anticipated customer purchase orders received, supply outlook and anticipated operational expenditures. See "Cautionary Notes".

3 EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization is a non-GAAP measure. EBITDA excludes share-based compensation, amortization, depreciation, interest, and tax expenses. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's annual financial statements.

4 Gross margin is a non-GAAP measure which is computed as revenue less cost of sales divided by revenue. Refer to "Revenue and Gross Margin" in the MD&A, for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's financial statements.

5 Non-IFRS operating expenses is a non-GAAP measure which includes research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization for capital equipment and right-of-use assets and excludes share-based compensation expense, non-recurring termination costs, interest and related financing costs, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, foreign exchange gain/loss and gain/loss from property and equipment disposal. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in the MD&A for reconciliation to measures reported in the Company's financial statements.

