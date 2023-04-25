Subscription companies can now gain easy access to cross-platform subscription analytics

Recurly launches app management to solve data gap for D2C brands by delivering subscription analytics across app stores and web

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurly , a leading subscription management and billing platform, today announced the launch of app management , providing an easy connection to sync subscription data from Apple App Store and Google Play into Recurly and yield cross-platform analytics. Further, it will allow customers to enhance key features like entitlements and revenue recognition to function across app stores and web .

"Subscription companies have traditionally struggled with limited visibility into subscriber data across app stores and web. Recurly app management standardizes data, provides cross-platform insights and enables revenue recognition for all subscriptions," says Dan Burkhart, co-founder and CEO.

Real-time and reliable cross-platform analytics help subscription businesses optimize recurring revenue streams, improve the subscriber experience and increase efficiencies. Dashboards and reporting provide details such as total revenue by product, total billings, subscriber retention by cohort and similar analytics for better decision making. Finally, with cross-platform data, APIs and webhooks, critical features like entitlements, analytics, revenue recognition and automated workflows can happen across app stores and web.

"App stores are an important channel for many subscription-based businesses—providing a seamless subscriber journey—but it also creates a lack of visibility across app and web subscriber data," says Jonas Flodh, Chief Product Officer. "Recurly app management offers a simple no-code/low-code configuration to activate and automate the data sync between app stores and Recurly, providing a single source of truth for vital subscription performance metrics and insights. Forbes says companies spend an average of 11% of their marketing budget on analytics, underscoring the importance of analytics in helping companies make data-driven decisions."

Recurly app management will enable the following features and benefits:

Easy, simple configuration to sync and standardize Apple App Store and Google Play subscription, subscriber and payment data.

Cross-platform analytics measuring and comparing subscription performance, revenue and growth, coupled with cross-platform revenue recognition to automate ASC-606 and IFRS-15 compliance.

Cross-platform entitlement and process automation delivered through data, APIs, webhooks and exports to build and enhance workflows, further increasing operational efficiencies.

"As a longtime Recurly customer, Envato is excited to be a launch partner and are looking forward to being able to integrate subscriptions sold through the app stores directly into Recurly's cross-platform analytics," says Daniel Lizio-Katzen, CEO of Placeit by Envato.

CONTACT:

Justin Cortes

718-200-5584

justin.cortes@propellergroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Recurly