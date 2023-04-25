Tabu Group, Inc Launches at Sephora With a Wellness-First Approach to Intimate Care from Menopause to Postnatal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabu Group, Inc., a Santa Barbara-based sexual wellness company that creates elevated, science-backed products with women's ever-changing bodies in mind, announced today that the brand will be available at Sephora.com. Since Tabu's launch in November 2020, they have become the leading brand in the wellness space that is successfully speaking to women in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, as well as women in their 30s and 40s around how a sexual wellness routine is key to a healthy lifestyle.

With 285% growth year over year, women and their partners have taken to the brand's health-first approach to intimate care. While sexual health symptoms brought on by hormone changes remain a taboo topic for many, the data is hard to ignore. According to recent studies, up to 90% of women experience pain or discomfort during sex, yet only a quarter of them talk to their doctors about their symptoms. As a result, nearly 50% of women give up on their sex lives in their 50s, negatively impacting their self-esteem, relationships, and overall health. The brand's goal is to help women build their sexual health repertoires the same way they would their beauty regimens, making sexual health "routine". When it comes to product impact, they're seeing real results to support this approach. According to a recent customer survey, 71% of customers who use their Tabu products at least once per week noticed an improvement in both their physical and emotional health, 88% reported decreased pain with sex, 80% reported an increase in their libido, and 76% of customers say Tabu has improved their self-confidence.

Tabu partners with pelvic floor physical therapists, gynecologists, and urologists to create tools (not toys) that map to specific sexual wellness symptoms. "The physical and emotional benefits of sex are real, and they don't come with an expiration date," says Tabu Founder and CEO, Natalie Waltz Fretwell. "To my 24-year-old sister, a vibrator might be a toy. But to a 50-year-old woman dealing with dryness and atrophy or a 70-year-old dating again after being celibate for 15 years, a vibrator is a tool that can help remedy symptoms and maintain or unlock an important part of her life. We are thrilled to partner with Sephora to help women feel beautiful, confident, and vibrant from after pregnancy to menopause and beyond," Fretwell said.

The brand's hero product, The Golden Hour Kit ($145), as well as its best-selling personal lubricant, Aureum ($37), will be available through the Clean at Sephora program across the beauty retailer's website. With their focus on education and support, the response to Tabu's products has been extraordinary to-date. "We know that things like vaginal dryness, atrophy, low libido, and low body confidence are incredibly hard to talk about let alone act on, which is why building a supportive community has been so critical for us," says Fretwell. "Not only do we lean on our expert advisors for product development, but we host monthly Office Hours where all members of our community are able to ask their sexual health questions – anonymously and totally free of charge." In a recent consumer survey, more than three-quarters of attendees say these sessions have helped them have more productive conversations with their healthcare providers.

Sephora is known for its commitment to offering a wide range of beauty and wellness products that cater to diverse customer needs. With the launch of Tabu, the beauty giant is speaking to the needs of a large, growing, and traditionally underserved market of consumers.

"We are so excited to introduce Tabu to our assortment as we continue to grow this important, emerging area within Beauty & Wellness and look to support our clients through all of their life stages, including Menopause," said Cindy Deily, VP Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. "With its inclusive and science-backed approach to hormonal and sexual health and well-being, Tabu is committed to offering a wide range of products that support clients on their unique journeys and at various stages of life. We look forward to welcoming this brand into our Sephora community and know that it will be a wonderful addition to our clean beauty and wellness assortment."

About Tabu Group, Inc.

Elevated, science-backed products for sexual wellness with women's ever-changing bodies in mind. Launched November 2020, Tabu is dedicated to helping women from pregnancy to menopause and beyond find the right tools (not toys) that promote the physical, emotional, and relationship benefits of a healthy sex life. Available at Sephora.com, Goop, and Anthropologie, the brand was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 600 locations nationwide by year-end, and 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

