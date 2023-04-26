VERILIFE DISPENSARIES REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Company's Behavior Stands in Stark Contrast to Anti-union Counterparts

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local 777 announced that they have reached tentative agreements for workers at five different dispensaries owned by Verilife, a subsidiary of PharmaCann, in Chicagoland. The collective bargaining agreements combined will cover more than 100 workers upon ratification.

"This is a good example of how when employers work with us, we collaborate in a productive manner, and it benefits the workers, the employer, and the customer," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Congratulations to everyone on the bargaining committee who worked incredibly hard to secure such a great deal."

The collective bargaining agreements – which cover workers at the stores in Romeoville, Ottawa, Rosemont, Chicago and Arlington Heights, Ill. – all have significant improvements. These include 20 percent wage increases over the lifetime of the agreement, more full-time positions, guaranteed gratuities, employer-funded retirement contributions, and more. The agreements were reached amid an ongoing an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike at three Rise dispensaries, a brand owned by Green Thumb Industries (GTI).

"PharmaCann's willingness to be a rational, fair partner at the bargaining table stands in stark contrast to GTI – where the workers have been on a ULP strike for nearly a week – because the company won't agree to give them similar wages and benefits included in these contracts," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We're encouraging GTI to come to their senses so everyone can get back to work."

Verilife workers represented by Local 777 will be voting on the agreements within the next few days.

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to teamsters777.org/.

