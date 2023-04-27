Dutch Boy® Paints Introduces a Full Lineup of All-New Advanced Concrete and Masonry Floor Coatings

Easy-to-apply, quick-to-protect stain, sealer and waterproofing products are key to beautifying indoor and outdoor spaces

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, take pride in beautifying your concrete and masonry surfaces with a little help from the full lineup of Concrete and Masonry Floor Coatings from Dutch Boy® Paints. Available in three easy-to-apply products that protect and enhance your basement floors and exterior concrete pavers, patios, walkways and more, these coatings deliver exceptional protection with smooth, stunning finishes that last—allowing consumers to enjoy indoor-outdoor living to the fullest.

"As the seasons change, homeowners continue to embrace home improvement projects but shift their focus to the growing trend of indoor-outdoor living," said Ashley Leskanic, product manager, concrete coatings, Dutch Boy® Paints. "Our advanced line of Concrete and Masonry Floor Coatings offers a simple way for DIYers to improve their home's curb appeal, while also extending the life of their interior and exterior concrete surfaces by delivering Dutch Boy® Paints' trusted technologies and performance."

Sealer + Paver

Durable water- and solvent-based formulas help DIYers seal and protect concrete and masonry surfaces like floors, pavers, walkways and pool decks. Plus, they're available in a variety of long-lasting finishes, including:

High Gloss: Solvent-based formula imparts a wet look that enhances the underlying surface color with a shiny, high-gloss finish, while sealing and protecting exterior concrete and masonry surfaces.

Satin: Water-based formula delivers a low-gloss finish for minimal sheen that maintains the natural look of concrete and masonry surfaces both indoors and out. Also, our water-based formula makes it a breeze to clean up with just soap and water.

Matte: Keeps interior and exterior concrete and masonry surfaces looking all natural by providing a clear finish with an all-matte appearance that's free of shine. This water-based formula offers quick and easy cleanup with just soap and water.

Clear Gloss—Pavers: When it comes to protecting exterior pavers and other interlocking walkways, Dutch Boy® Paints' water-based Paver Sealer gets the job done—bonding, sealing and stabilizing joints while adding a subtle sheen without altering the underlying surface color. Quick, hassle-free cleanup requires just soap and water.

Waterproofer

The all-new clear concrete waterproof coating keeps beauty in and moisture out, season after season. It quickly penetrates and fills gaps within porous concrete surfaces, providing next-level protection from the elements without altering appearances—providing a barrier on bare concrete and masonry that repels water year-round and protects against winter's freeze/thaw cycles and salt use all season long.

Stain

For those wanting to beautify their space with a touch of color, indoors or out, Dutch Boy® Paints' advanced concrete solid stain delivers the perfect balance of customization and protection. Available in a 35-color palette and one ready-to-use color, concrete stain products can also be tinted to match any color scheme or style, so there's no shortage of options for upgrading your floors, patios, walkways or pool decks, while also protecting against wear and tear that comes with constant use and prolonged exposure to the elements. From stains, scuffs and fading, to cracking, peeling and degradation from UV rays, Dutch Boy® Paints has all your concrete surfaces covered.

Prep Before You Protect

It's essential that concrete stain and sealants be applied only to clean, dry surfaces that are free from loose or peeling paint. Therefore, proper preparation on new or bare concrete, as well as previously coated surfaces, is key.

"Over the last few years, the term 'home' has taken on new meaning," said Michelle Bangs, senior brand manager, Dutch Boy® Paints. "The brand is simplifying solutions for DIYers transforming their families' most-loved spaces by delivering innovative yet practical products that are more than just easy to apply—they add beauty, are trusted and perform, season after season."

Developed by a paint brand customers rely on, the new Dutch Boy® Concrete and Masonry Floor Coatings lineup is available in a wide range of colors and finishes. Available exclusively at Menards®. Visit www.dutchboy.com/concrete or Menards retail locations to explore the full selection of colors and related product offerings.

About Dutch Boy® Group

Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® Paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later. In recent years, a new vitality, youthfulness and the promise of Simple Solutions have continued to shape the brand. Heritage and trust have been brought to life with energy and empowerment, inspiring DIYers and paint enthusiasts for generations to come. For more information, visit dutchboy.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coatings needs. The group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

