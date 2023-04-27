G-SHOCK INTRODUCES LATEST MRG FROGMAN

The newest FROGMAN showcases multi-component titanium structure design for diving and exploration.

DOVER, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announced the launch of its latest addition to the premium MR-G line, the FROGMAN MRGBF1000R1A. This new timepiece encapsulates its dual identities by meeting the demand of a diver's watch with its extensive features and achieving a dignified form worthy of the flagship MR-G line through its titanium armor.

With meticulous attention to detail, the MRGBF1000R1A was crafted with strength in mind and exudes a profound look housed within a titanium exterior. An intricate combination of over 70 exterior components - rust-resistant titanium, water-resistant fluoro-rubber, O-ring waterproof sealing, and buffers - work together to help absorb shock and impact from the front with button-guarding functionality while protecting the sapphire crystal face and case back. For an airtight structure needed to maintain the built-in antenna's radio wave reception sensitivity, sapphire crystal is press fit into the pure titanium screw-lock case back.

Made with deep sea forays in mind, the FROGMAN series boasts ISO 200-meter water resistance and a Dura Soft band for a comfortable fit, around the wrist or sleeve of a wetsuit, along with an engraved first-generation FROGMAN diving frog character on the sapphire crystal of the case back. The dial contrasts the smooth bezel with a sandblasted texture and larger carbon hands. Paired with tough solar power, the watch also features optimal Bluetooth® and radio control for enhanced accuracy and reliability, Super Illuminator for maintaining watch readability in dark conditions, the watch can also automatically adjust the time based on the wearer's location, making it perfect for international travels, diving session logs through the CASIO WATCHES app, and much more.

This watch also comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

ISO 200M Water Resistance

Tough Solar Power

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown timer (60 Min.)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

Dual time (300 city capability with CASIO Watches app)

1 Daily Alarm

Hand Shift Feature

Date/Day Display

Tide Graph

Smartphone Link

The G-SHOCK MRGBF1000R1A is available now for $5,000 at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low-temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

