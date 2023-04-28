INSIGHTEC CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CEO, MAURICE R. FERRÉ TO PRESENT AT 2023 MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL CONFERENCE

Dr. Maurice Ferré to join more than 900 leaders in business, government, philanthropy, health, and entertainment for four-day event focused on "Advancing a Thriving World"

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec, a global healthcare company dedicated to using focused ultrasound technology to transform patient care, today announced that Maurice R. Ferré MD, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, will be a featured speaker at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, California on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PST.

Dr. Ferré will join a panel discussion entitled, "The Drive Toward More Non-Invasive Treatments for Patients" to discuss recent advancements in focused ultrasound technology for the treatment of essential tremor, Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders. Additionally, Dr. Ferré will highlight on-going clinical trials where focused ultrasound is combined with novel therapeutics for delivery across the blood brain barrier (BBB) in patients with glioblastoma, metastatic lung cancer, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Other featured panelists include Neal F. Kassell, Founder and Chairman, Focused Ultrasound Foundation; Pejman Ghanouni, MD, PhD and Associate Professor of Radiology, Stanford University; Zhen Xu, Professor, Biomedical Engineering, University of Michigan and Chase Koch, Founder and CEO, Koch Disruptive Technologies & Founder of Stand Together Ventures and Stand Together Music.

The conference will run April 30 - May 3 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA. Conference panels will cover a myriad of domestic and global topics such as growth in disruptive technology, global energy markets, healthcare innovation and policy, digital asset regulation, supply chain disruption, biomedical innovation, geopolitics and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, corporate philanthropy, the future of work, wellness, impact investing, and more.

Visit the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference website for more information and to access session livestreams.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next.

