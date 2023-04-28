With Breakthrough Device Designation, EarlyTect BCD could become available as a new diagnostic option sooner for people suspected of having bladder cancer

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promis Diagnostics, Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to EarlyTect BCD as a non-invasive, urine-based diagnosis of bladder cancer from patients with hematuria.

Promis Diagnostics' EarlyTect BCD Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Bladder Cancer Detection

In the United States, bladder cancer is the 6th most common cancer and the tenth leading cause of cancer death in 2023. The most common sign of bladder cancer is hematuria. However, about 10 percent of visible hematuria patients and only 2 to 5 percent with microscopic hematuria are diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The EarlyTect BCD test is intended for qualitatively detecting a single epigenetic biomarker, PENK methylation, associated with bladder cancer in the urine DNA from patients with hematuria. Methylation of PENK is known to present highly frequently in the urine DNA of all patients with bladder cancers, while rarely or not at all in hematuria patients without the disease.

"We are very excited about this FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation grant to the EarlyTect BCD. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to developing an effective diagnostic test. EarlyTect BCD would provide a meaningful improvement in non-invasive diagnostics addressing unmet needs of catching primary cancer early in the initial diagnosis. Consequently, it will improve patient outcomes.," said Sungwhan An, Ph.D., CEO.

Breakthrough Device Designation expedites the review of innovative technologies that can improve the lives of people with life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions. To qualify for a Breakthrough Device Designation, a device technology must address an unmet need and show that it has the potential to provide for more effective treatment of life-threatening diseases or irreversibly debilitating conditions. The goal of the program is to provide patients and clinicians with timely access to these breakthrough treatments by accelerating their development, assessment, and review while maintaining regulatory standards for pre-market approval.

"We look forward to working with the FDA to accelerate the approval process and to get EarlyTect BCD into the hands of patients and healthcare providers faster," said Justin Lee, Head of Business Strategy & Operations.

About Promis Diagnostics

Promis Diagnostics is a fully licensed and accredited specialized laboratory headquartered in Irvine, CA. We were founded to enable patients to lead healthier lives by providing actionable and affordable cancer early diagnostics options. Our product pipeline includes non-invasive colorectal, bladder, and lung cancer diagnostic tests. Our specialization is discovering DNA methylation biomarkers and developing highly effective body fluidic-based cancer detection methods. We hold the highest standards of quality control and assurance. We are accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and certified through Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). We operate a state-of-the-art molecular laboratory providing cancer diagnostics. We are dedicated to consistently delivering high-quality services.

